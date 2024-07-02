Paige Bednorz, Rockets Communications And Social Media Director, Accepts Job With Edmonton Oilers
July 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
The Kelowna Rockets announced today that Paige Bednorz, director of communications and social media, will be stepping down to join the NHL's Edmonton Oilers digital team.
"We wish Paige the very best in her new role in Edmonton with the Oilers," said Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton. "She is a good story with us, starting as an intern she has moved her way up to be a very important part of the Rockets technology team."
Bednorz interned with the Rockets during the 2016-17 season. She then went on to work for a digital marketing agency before returning to Kelowna during the 2018-19 season to take over the position full-time.
"I want to thank the Hamilton family and the Rockets organization for giving me the opportunity to work in hockey when I thought that I would never get the chance," said Bednorz. "I have developed so much as a person and a professional over the last six years in Kelowna, I am incredibly grateful to everyone for their support during my time here."
Bednorz earned a mass communications degree from Dodge City Community College in Dodge City, Kansas, while on a golf scholarship.
Season tickets for the Rockets 2024-25 season are now on sale.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2024
- 10 Cougars Invited to NHL Development Camps - Prince George Cougars
- Chiefs Associate Coach Stefan Legein Accepts Coaching Position with AHL's Belleville Sens - Spokane Chiefs
- Paige Bednorz, Rockets Communications And Social Media Director, Accepts Job With Edmonton Oilers - Kelowna Rockets
- Nine Cougars Invited to NHL Development Camps - Prince George Cougars
- Seven Tigers Headed to NHL Development Camps - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Hawks Set to Add Two Players During 2024 CHL Import Draft - Portland Winterhawks
- Two Oil Kings Taken in NHL Draft - Edmonton Oil Kings
- 'Big Building Block Year': Lakovic Makes Big Strides Heading into Draft Year - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Five Americans Heading to NHL Development Camps - Tri-City Americans
- Four Royals Invited to NHL Development Camps - Victoria Royals
- Three Prince George Cougars Selected in 2024 NHL Draft - Prince George Cougars
- Blue Jackets Sign Cole Clayton - Medicine Hat Tigers
- 2024 CHL Import Draft Set to Take Place Tomorrow at 8:00 a.m. PST - Spokane Chiefs
- Rockets Assistant Coach Moves Up To American Hockey League - Kelowna Rockets
- Six Hurricanes to Attend NHL Development Camps - Lethbridge Hurricanes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.