Six Hurricanes to Attend NHL Development Camps

July 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced Tuesday that six members from the 2023-2024 roster will attend National Hockey League Development Camps, including Joe Arntsen (Vancouver), Noah Chadwick (Toronto), Miguel Marques (Nashville), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay), Brayden Edwards (Detroit) and Landen Ward (Ottawa).

Arntsen, 21, will attend the Vancouver Canucks Development Camp. The Dinsmore, SK, product signed an American Hockey League contract for the 2024-2025 season with the Abbotsford Canucks following the Hurricanes season. He finished his WHL career appearing in 268 regular season games with the 'Canes totaling 106 points (27g-79a) along with 321 penalty minutes. Arntsen is one of only two Hurricanes players to serve as Captain for three seasons. He finished his WHL career finishing 10th in Hurricanes history in games played (268) and defenceman scoring (106 points).

Chadwick, 19, is attending the Toronto Maple Leafs camp. The Saskatoon, SK, product was drafted in the sixth-round (185th overall) by the Leafs in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. He signed a three-year entry-level contract with Toronto in December. Chadwick has appeared in 146 regular season games collecting 79 points (19g-60a) along with 44 penalty minutes in his Hurricanes career while setting a career-high 56 points (12g-44a) with 24 penalty minutes during the 2023- 2024 season. The 6'4, 200-pound defenceman was named the recipient of the WHL and CHL Scholastic Player of the Year Award in 2023-2024 while also being named a Central Division Second-Team All-Star.

Marques, 18, is partaking in the Nashville Predators Development Camp. The Prince George, BC, product was selected by the Predators in the third-round (87th overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft on Saturday. He became the first Hurricanes player ever selected by Nashville in the draft. Marques finished the 2023-2024 regular season leading the 'Canes in scoring with 74 points (28g-46a) along with 57 penalty minutes. He has skated in 136 regular season games in his career totaling 100 points (38g-62a) along with 94 penalty minutes.

Meneghin, 19, will attend the Tampa Bay Lightning Development Camp. The South Surrey, BC, product was drafted by the Lightning in the seventh-round (206th overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft on Saturday. He was named a Central Division First-Team All-Star in 2023-2024 after finishing the regular season with a 27-20-5-0 record posting a 2.59 goals against average and a .919 save percentage with three shutouts. Meneghin has appeared in 90 career games with the Hurricanes posting a record of 46-32-7-2 with a 2.72 GAA and a .913 SV% with four shutouts. He was named the 2023-2024 Central Division Goaltender of the Year while finishing as a finalist for the WHL Del Wilson Memorial Award.

Edwards, 19, has been invited to take part in the Detroit Red Wings camp. The Abbotsford, BC, product will attend his first NHL Camp after finishing the 2023-2024 regular season with a career-high in goals, assists and points. Edwards finished second in Hurricanes scoring totaling 70 points (31g-39a) with 24 penalty minutes; he led the team in goals becoming the first 30-goal scorer for Lethbridge since 2021-2022. The 6'1, 185-pound forward has appeared in 182 career regular season games collecting 125 points (51g-74a) along with 78 penalty minutes and a plus-38 rating.

Ward, 18, is attending the Ottawa Senators Development Camp. The Lloydminster, AB, product is also attending his first NHL Camp after finishing the 2023-2024 season on the NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings. The 6'3, 205-pound forward ended his rookie season with eight points (3g-5a) along with a team-high 120 penalty minutes in 63 regular season games. Ward was named the recipient of the Carl Trentini Memorial Award as the Hurricanes Rookie of the Year.

Season Tickets for the 2024-2025 season Hurricanes season, including the new premium season ticket, are now available for purchase. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the ENMAX Centre Ticket Centre, by calling 403- 329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.enmaxcentre.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.