'Big Building Block Year': Lakovic Makes Big Strides Heading into Draft Year

After the National Hockey League wrapped up its 2024 Draft in Las Vegas over the weekend, the attention has already turned to the 2025 edition.

Moose Jaw Warriors forward Lynden Lakovic has his sights set on hearing his name called during the 2025 NHL Draft and is already garnering plenty of attention.

The Athletic released it's early ranking for next year's draft on Monday and had Lakovic listed at 21st overall in its first-round predictions.

The six-foot-four forward is coming off an outstanding second season in the Western Hockey League where he helped the Warriors to the Ed Chynoweth Cup win.

"This was a big building block year for me," Lakovic said. "Just maturing in all aspects of the game, learning how to play a 200-foot game and supply secondary scoring."

Lakovic finished the regular season with 18 goals and 39 points while appearing in all 68 games for the Warriors. He set new career-highs in goals, assists and points.

The Kelowna, B.C. product carried over his strong play into the postseason, posting five goals and eight points in 20 games during the championship run.

"Everywhere in my game is matured and that's massive for me," Lakovic said. "Coming here for my first year, my 200-foot game was something I wanted to work on and the coaches have done a great job helping me and without them, I wouldn't be the player I am."

Lakovic showed his ability to come through in the big moments as the 17-year-old forward scored the overtime winner in games six and seven of the Eastern Conference Championship to help the Warriors overcome a 3-2 series deficit against Saskatoon.

"You dream as a kid of scoring in overtime in the playoffs and to do it against a team like Saskatoon and then go on to win it, it's something that I'll never forget," Lakovic said.

After a season to remember for the team, Lakovic will be focused on himself this offseason as he looks to continue progressing his game heading into his draft year.

"I want to get stronger this summer," he said. "That's going to be big for me, just filling out and utilizing my size more.

"With a couple of the big dogs leaving, I have to step up and pave my own path."

Lakovic and the Warriors will return to the ice in Moose Jaw at the end of August for training camp.

