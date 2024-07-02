Blue Jackets Sign Cole Clayton

July 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Monday, July 1st, that they have signed Tigers alumnus Cole Clayton to a one-year entry-level contract.

The 6-foot-2 defender from Strathmore, Alberta, spent over 4 seasons as a Tiger (2015-21), collecting 17 goals and 71 assists for 88 points in 214 career games. In his final season, Cole led the Western Hockey League in both goals (9) and points (30) by a defenseman in only 23 games played.

The Medicine Hat Tigers organization would like to congratulate Cole and wish him all the best as he continues to chase his hockey dreams within the Blue Jackets organization.

