Rockets Assistant Coach Moves Up To American Hockey League

July 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets assistant coach Josh MacNevin

The Kelowna Rockets announced today that assistant coach Josh MacNevin will be stepping down to accept an assistant coaching job with the American Hockey Leagues Rockford IceHogs, the affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks.

"We wish Josh all the best in Rockford," said Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton. "We are happy to have a coach move up the ranks."

MacNevin joined the Rockets in the summer of 2021 after spending six seasons with the Lethbridge Hurricanes as an assistant coach.

"I'd like to thank Bruce and the Hamilton family for giving me the opportunity to coach in Kelowna over the last three seasons," said MacNevin. "I am going to miss seeing so many people around the rink including the players, the fans and our billets."

Prior to his coaching stint with the Hurricanes, he served as an assistant coach for the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns Men's Hockey team during the 2013-14 season.

A defenceman during his playing career, MacNevin was originally drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the fourth round, 101st overall, in the 1996 NHL Entry Draft.

Prior to entering the coaching ranks, MacNevin graduated from Providence College, where he played four seasons with the Friars (1996-00), recording 86 points (20G, 66A) over 137 games.

After turning pro he went on to a playing career that spanned over a decade, with stops in the American Hockey League, Italy, Austria, Germany, Sweden and Finland.

The Rockets will look to fill the vacant assistant coaching position over the summer. Resumes can be emailed to curtish@kelownarockets.com-no phone calls, please.

