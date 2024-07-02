Two Oil Kings Taken in NHL Draft

July 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings had two players hear their names called at the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas over the weekend.

"The Edmonton Oil Kings organization is very proud of Adam and Parker on their NHL Draft selection," said Oil Kings President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "Being drafted is a tremendous honour and dream come true for any player. Both of them have displayed incredible work ethic and commitment to their continual development as players and people. We look forward to working with them moving forward to working with them as they move forward in preparing for their next step in pro hockey."

2006-born forward Adam Jecho was taken in the third-round, 95th overall, by the St. Louis Blues. Meanwhile, later on day two, 2006-born defenceman Parker Alcos was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in the sixth-round, 189th overall.

Jecho, originally the third overall pick in the 2023 CHL Import Draft, scored 23 goals for the Oil Kings in 2023/2024, good for a tie for second on the team. His 47 total points were ranked fifth on the Oil Kings this season.

Back in the spring, Jecho represented Czechia at the World Under-18 Hockey Championships, notching three points in five games and being named a "Top 3 Player" on his team.

Jecho also joins Oil Kings alumnus Jake Neighbours in the Blues organization.

Alcos finished his first full season as an Edmonton Oil Kings with one goal and 14 assists for 15 points, tied for third among defenders on the team. His 14 assists were second on the team amongst rookies. He now joins his hometown Canucks and is the first Oil Kings to be drafted by Vancouver.

The 2024 draft marks the sixth time in the last seven years that at least one Edmonton Oil King was selected in the NHL Draft. There have now been 26 Oil Kings to have their name called at the draft since the teams modern inception in 2007.

The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great seats starting at $20 and season seats for as low as $9 per-game for an entire season of thrilling WHL action!

2024-25 Season Seats are on sale now!

Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.