Three Prince George Cougars Selected in 2024 NHL Draft

July 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars saw three players selected in the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas, NV. In the first round, forward Terik Parascak was selected 17th overall by the Washington Capitals. On day two Saturday, forward Ondrej Becher was selected in the third round, 80th overall by the Detroit Red Wings, and Hunter Laing was selected 170th overall by the Calgary Flames.

Parascak is coming off a monster rookie season in 2023-24 with the Cougars, in which he recorded 105 points in 68 games played which led all WHL rookie skaters. He was selected to the CHL All-Rookie team and named a BC Division second-team all-star. Parascak is now the third Cougar from the 2023-24 roster to be property of the Capitals organization as he joins Zac Funk who signed with the Caps in late February and Hudson Thornton signed an AHL deal with the Hershey Bears towards the season's end. Parascak is the first Prince George Cougar in history to be drafted by the Washington Capitals.

Becher, who was Parascak's line-mate, also put together tremendous numbers in the 2023-24 season with the Cats. The Ostrava, CZE native owned 96 points in just 58 games. Becher also earned a World Junior bronze medal with Team Czechia. Becher collected a hat-trick and five points in the Bronze medal game. Becher becomes the third Cougars player selected by the Red Wings, tied for the most of any NHL franchise.

Hunter Laing was selected in the sixth round, 170th overall by the Calgary Flames in his first season of eligibility for the NHL Draft. Laing owned 25 points (11-14-25) in 66 games with the Cougars. Laing was listed on NHL Central Scouting all season long and finished on the list as the #86 ranked skater. Laing is the third Prince George Cougar in franchise history to be selected by the Calgary Flames (Blair Betts, 1998 and Ronald Petrovicky, 1996).

Terik Parascak is the fifth Cougars player to be selected in the first round of the NHL Draft in franchise history. By being selected 17th overall, Parascak is the fifth highest selected Cougar ever selected in team history. The last Cougar to hear their name called in the first round was Brett Connolly in 2010, where he was selected sixth overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning. This marks the third consecutive season that the Cougars have had multiple NHL draft picks in a single draft. Prince George now has 46 players in their history drafted to NHL Teams.

