September 8, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

September 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







THREE DINGERS IN THIRD STRAIGHT 'DOGS WIN The Portland Sea Dogs demolished three homers in a rain-shortened 7-1 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Saturday night. Max Ferguson, Mikey Romero, and Elih Marrero all homered while Jhostnyxon Garcia and Blaze Jordan notched multi-hit nights. Cam Booser pitched 1.0 scoreless inning allowing one hit while striking out one on a Major League Rehab assignment. David Sandlin fired 2.0 shutout to start before Caleb Bolden earned his first winning decision with 3.0 innings in relief. Portland struck first in the top of the second after Ferguson smoked a three-run homer (3) to right field. Romero joined the party with his fifth homer at the Double-A level in the top of the third. The solo blast to right marked his second of the series. Marrero clubbed a solo shot in the top of the fourth inning (5) to right center to extend a 5-0 lead. New Hampshire got on the board with an RBI single from Garrett Spain in the bottom of the fourth inning. Portland added on another in the top of the seventh to bring the lead back to five with a sacrifice fly to left field from Alex Binelas. Jordan hit an RBI single to drive in one more and put Portland up by six. The game then went into a rain delay and was considered official, 7-1.

GARCIA LIKES THE GRANITE STATE Jhostnyxon Garcia has hit .353 across five games this week in New Hampshire. He has recorded a double, two walks, and one stolen base across that span to notch a .421 OBP and .412 slugging percentage against the Fisher Cats

SKI REIGNS SUPREME RHP Robert Kwiatkowski owns the most winning decisions of current Eastern League arms after earning his 11th win last week. Robinson Pina who is now with Triple-A Lehigh Valley owns 12 while Isaac Coffey is close behind in third with 10 wins. In the month of August, Kwiatkowksi earned a 3-0 record with a 1.29 ERA across a combined 14.0 innings while striking out 17 to hold opponents to a .180 average.

WELCOME TO PORTLAND RHP Gabriel Jackson was promoted to Portland from High-A Greenville prior to Friday night's game. Jackson went 8-2 with a 4.89 ERA across 27 games and 2 starts with the Drive this season while striking out 59 over 73.2 innings. He made Double-A debut last night in New Hampshire where he earned the save with 1.1 innings in relief.

CATS OR DOGS? This week will mark the last of three series against the Fisher Cats this season. Currently, Portland owns a 12-5 record over New Hampshire while hitting .241 collectively. In comparison, New Hampshire has hit .212 against Portland pitching. Portland owns a 2.96 ERA against New Hampshire while the Fisher Cats have a 4.03 cumulative ERA.

PONIES IN PORTLAND The Portland Sea Dogs will host the Binghamton Rumble Ponies next week at Hadlock Field for the final series of the regular season. Portland owns a 10-8 record against Binghamton this season overall but owns a 1-5 record against the Ponies at home. It will mark the last of four series with Binghamton this season.

WHERE DO WE STAND With another win last night, the Portland Sea Dogs remain in first place, 0.5 game ahead of Somerset. The Hartford Yard Goats rank third, 3.5 games out but already clinched the first half title. With the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 10.0 games out, the Reading Fightin Phils 14.0 back and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 17.5 games out, the second half title is between Portland and Somerset with seven to play.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY September 8, 1997 - Mark Kotsay homered and drove in four runs as the Sea Dogs beat Harrisburg, 5-1 to even the Eastern League Championship at a game apiece. Brian Meadows allowed a run in eight inning; fanning nine and Matt Mantei recorded the final three outs to earn the save. Kevin Millar also homered for Portland. The lone RBI for Harrisburg came by future Sea Dog Trace Coquillette.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Bryce Bonnin will have the start in the series finale in what will be his third appearance with the Sea Dogs and first start at Double-A. Today will also mark Bonnin's first start since 2022 when he was with High-A Daytona in the Reds organization. Bonnin last pitched on August 30th in Harrisburg where he tossed 2.1 innings allowing one run on three hits while striking out one. He did not issue a walk. Bonnin has yet to face the Fisher Cats in his career.

Eastern League Stories from September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

