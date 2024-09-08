Fightins Fall to Erie in Final Home Contest

September 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (25-37; 56-74) dropped their final homestand of the season to the Erie SeaWolves (35-26; 73-55) 8-5 on Sunday. Erie won the series, as they took four of of six over Reading.

The Fightins got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning. Keaton Anthony earned his first Double-A RBI as he singled home Justin Crawford. Ethan Wilson followed with an RBI double, and the Fightins took an early 2-0 lead.

Erie matched Reading's offense throughout the game. In the top of the second, Brady Allen and Patrick Lee drove in two runs on an RBI single and ground out respectively. With the game tied in the top of the third, RBI doubles from Carlos Mendoza and Austin Murr drove in three runs to give Erie a 6-3 lead.

Cade Fergus cut this deficit to one run as he blasted a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth. It was his second home run of the series and fourth of the season.

The SeaWolves tacked on two insurance runs in the seventh and eighth, thanks to an RBI single by Eliezer Alfonzo and sac fly from Liam Hicks.

RJ Petit earned the win, while Tyler Owens earned the save as he closed the game with a scoreless ninth inning. Noah Skirrow suffered the loss going three innings, allowed five earned runs on six hits, walked three, and struck out none.

