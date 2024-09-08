Fightin Phils Post Highest Total Attendance Since 2016 Season

September 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils are excited to share that the most fans attended games at FirstEnergy Stadium this year since the 2016 season. After Sunday night's game 414,085 total fans attended games this season, which was an average of 6,274. It was the highest average since the 2013 season.

The year's total surpasses the next-highest total from 2017, which was 411,698. This year also marks the first time over 400,000 fans attended games at FirstEnergy Stadium since 406,307 fans came to games in 2019. The next highest average mark was 6,092 during the 2016 season.

The Fightin Phils return to the field Tuesday against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, at 6:30 p.m. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:15 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium to open the 2025 season against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox on Friday, April 4, 2025. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are now available. For more information, go to rphils.com, call 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

