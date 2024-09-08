Early Offense Ensures Series Split with Yard Goats

HARTFORD, Conn. - The Curve earned a split of their six-game series with the Hartford Yard Goats on Sunday afternoon with a 9-5 win at Dunkin' Park.

Working against Rockies rehabbing right-hander Antonio Senzatela, Altoona plated four runs in the top of the first inning on four hits and a walk to snag the early lead. Jase Bowen started a brilliant day at the plate (_-for-_) with a sacrifice fly to center. Tres Gonzalez and Brenden Dixon followed with run-scoring hits to extend the lead.

Bowen socked his eighth homer of the season in the third inning to extend Altoona's lead to 5-1. Senzatela took the loss, allowing a season-high five runs in his third rehab start for Hartford.

Working with a bullpen day on the mound, Emmanuel Chapman tossed the first three innings for the Curve, scattering eight baserunners and earning a pair of strikeouts. Brad Case followed with 2.1 scoreless innings and earned the win as the Curve added four critical insurance runs late in the game.

Nick Cimillo banged his 21st homer of the season with a deep drive to center field in the seventh inning. His two-run shot pushed the Curve to a 7-3 lead at the time. Altoona added another in the eighth on an RBI single from Matt Frazier and Tres Gonzalez 's third hit of the game came in the ninth to push the Curve to a 9-5 advantage.

Hartford picked up two runs in the eighth off of Cy Nielson who struck out four batters in two innings of relief. Jaden Woods entered with two runners on and nobody out in the eighth and managed to strand the bases loaded to hold the game at 8-5. Woods finished off the game on the mound with a scoreless ninth to earn his third save of the season.

Altoona had scored just 13 runs on 37 hits during their week-long series with the Yard Goats, but managed nine runs on ten hits in the series finale.

Altoona returns to Peoples Natural Gas Field on Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. to take on the Richmond Flying Squirrels. RHP Po-Yu Chen is slated to start the game for Altoona, with LHP Jack Choate slated to start for the Flying Squirrels.

