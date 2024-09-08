Reading Fightin Phils Announce End of Season Awards

September 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, are excited to announce their end-of-year player awards. The awards were announced ahead of Reading's final home game of the season on Sunday against the Erie SeaWolves.

These awards recognize various members of the 2024 Fightin Phils team for their achievements on and off the field.

Pepsi Stolen Base Leader Award

First year Fightin Phil Robert Moore was awarded with the Pepsi Stolen Base Leader Award. Moore enters the final home game of the season with 18 stolen bases on the season. Moore was acquired by the Phillies, along with Hendry Mendez, in exchange for Oliver Dunn on Nov. 14 from the Milwaukee Brewers. Moore spent all of 2023 with High-A Wisconsin and swiped 26 bags. He made his professional debut in 2022 between the ACL-Brewers and Single-A Carolina. Moore was drafted by Milwaukee in the CB-B Round of the 2022 draft out of the University of Arkansas. He played for the Razorbacks from 2020-22.

Gabriel Rincones Jr. joins Moore as the recipient of the Pepsi Stolen Base Leader Award. Rincones enters the final home contest of the season also with 19 stolen bases on the season so far. He's in his second season in the Phillies organization and first campaign in Reading. He missed nearly three months of the season and still is a top of team leader board in stolen base. Rincones Jr. split his first professional season in 2023 between Single-A Clearwater and High-A Jersey Shore. The Phillies drafted Rincones Jr. in the third round of the 2022 draft out of Florida Atlantic.

R-Phils Gene Shirk Community Service Award: Noah Skirrow

Noah Skirrow, who is in his third season with the Fightin Phils, was awarded the R-Phils Gene Shirk Community Service Award. Skirrow was a standout in the community amongst the R-Phils. He participated in various events with fans. Skirrow was a staple at the Fightin Phils' Celebrate Your Faith Nights, along with being a consistent presence at nearly all of the Fightin Phils' baseball camps. Skirrow has spent all of 2024 with the Fightin Phils and was with Triple-A Lehigh Valley in 2023. Skirrow split 2022 between Reading and Lehigh Valley, and began his professional in 2021 between the FCL-Phillies, High-A Jersey Shore and Reading. The Phillies signed Skirrow as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Liberty University.

Broadway Charlie Wagner Un-Sung Hero Award: Trevor Schwecke

First year Fightin Phil Trevor Schwecke was named the winner of the Broadway Charlie Wagner Un-Sung Hero Award. Schwecke has been an extremely versatile piece on the 2024 Fightin Phils roster. He's played all four infield positions, along with left field. He has been a veteran presence on the Fightin Phils and a leader on and off the field. Schwecke was selected by the Phillies in the Minor League Phase of the 2023 Rule Five Draft from the Toronto Blue Jays. Schwecke also briefly played with Triple-A Lehigh Valley earlier in the season and was recently called back up. Toronto selected Schwecke in the 13th round of the 2019 draft out of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

SHEETZ R-Phils Strikeout Leader Award: Robinson Pina

Robinson Pina, who is in his first season within the Phillies organization, is the 2024 SHEETZ R-Phils Strikeout Leader Award winner. At the time of his promotion to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Pina led all Fightin Phils pitchers with 107 strikeouts. He was promoted to Lehigh Valley on August 13 after a stellar season with the Fightin Phils.

R-Phils Clutch Player Award: Otto Kemp

After a stellar 2024 season, Otto Kemp was named the R-Phils Clutch Player Award Winner. Kemp has been a strong hitter both with runners in scoring position and with two outs. With the Fightin Phils, Kemp had an .844 OPS, six home runs and 31 RBI with runners in scoring position, an is hitting .299 when there are two outs. Kemp began the season on the injured list, and after a brief rehab stint with Single-A Clearwater, Kemp was assigned to High-A Jersey Shore. He hit .333 with the BlueClaws and was named the Phillies Minor League Hitter of the Month in May. Kemp was promoted to Reading on June 11 and has been a staple in the middle of the lineup. He was recently promoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Kemp signed with the Phillies as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Point Loma Nazarene University in California.

R-Phils Big Stick Award: Carson Taylor

First year Fightin Phil Carson Taylor is the winner of the R-Phils Big Stick Award. The award recognized the team-leader in home runs, which is Taylor, who has 16 home runs on the season. Taylor has spent the entire season with the Fightin Phils after being selected by the Phillies in the minor league phase of the rule five draft in December of 2023.

FirstEnergy R-Phils Pitcher of the Year Award: Robinson Pina

Robinson Pina's stellar season led to his selection as the FirstEnergy R-Phils Pitcher of the Year. Pina made 19 starts with the Fightin Phils this season and went 12-4 with a 3.95 ERA. Pina struck out 107 and walked just 13 over 100.1 innings pitched this season. He was promoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on August 13. Prior to his call-up, Pina was amongst the leaders in a variety of categories. Pina is also the first R-Phil's pitcher to have 12 wins since Austin Hyatt in 2011. He signed with the Phillies as a minor league free agent last winter after spending the entirety of his career in the Los Angeles Angels organization. Pina signed with the Angels as an international free agent in 2017 out of the Dominican Republic.

FirstEnergy R-Phils MVP Award: Carson Taylor

Carson Taylor's stellar debut season in the Phillies organization led to his selection as the 2024 FirstEnergy R-Phils MVP. Taylor has paced the Fightin Phils in a variety of categories this season, and also ranks towards the top of the Eastern League leaderboards in many statistics as well. Taylor was selected by the Phillies in the minor league phase of the 2023 Rule Five Draft. He spent the beginning of his career in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, most recently spending 2023 with Double-A Tulsa. Taylor set career highs in hits, home runs and RBI, amongst other categories as well. The Dodgers drafted Taylor in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of Virginia Tech.

Following Sunday's home finale against Erie, the Fightin Phils hit the road for a six-game series at the Harrisburg Senators to close out the 2024 season from Tuesday through Sunday at FNB Field.

The Fightin Phils open up the 2025 season at home on Friday, April 4, 2025, against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are available now. To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com, or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person and online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop.

