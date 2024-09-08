Sea Dogs Seal Final Road Series with 8-5 Finale Win

Manchester, New Hampshire - The Portland Sea Dogs (40-23, 76-56) secure the final road series with 8-5 finale win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-41, 51-79) on Sunday afternoon.

Mikey Romero roped his third homer of the series and sixth in Double-A while Blaze Jordan, Drew Ehrhard, and Corey Rosier all notched multi-hit days. Jordan drove in four of Portland's runs. Felix Cepeda earned his Eastern League-leading 14th save of the season.

Portland capitalized early, scoring four runs in the top of the first after a two-run double from Nathan Hickey (9) along with a two-run single from Blaze Jordan.

New Hampshire threatened with a three-run blast from Yohendrick Pinango to put the Fisher Cats within one. Pinango recorded an RBI groundout in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game at four.

In the top of the seventh, Hickey scored on a wild pitch to put Portland back on top. Romero rocketed his third homer of the series and sixth with the Sea Dogs in the top of the eighth. With the solo blast, Portland led 6-4. Jordan drove in two with a single to center field to double the lead and record four-RBI on the day.

The Fisher Cats score one on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth but the Sea Dogs held on to take the finale, 8-5.

RHP Alex Hoppe (4-5, 5.40 ERA) earned the win pitching 2.2 innings allowing one run on one hit while walking one and striking out two. Felix Cepeda (14) earned the save pitching 1.0 perfect inning with one strikeout. RHP Ryan Jennings (0-2, 1.00 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 1.0 inning allowing one run on no hits while walking two and striking out one.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field on Tuesday, September 10th, 2024 for the final series of the regular season to host the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Game one is slated for 6:00pm. Both probable pitchers have yet to be announced.

