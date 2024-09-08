Senators Score Late to Take Series Finale

September 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators rallied late to defeat the Bowie Baysox 7-3 Sunday afternoon at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. Bowie took an initial 2-0 lead with single runs in the 2nd and 4th innings before the Sens tied the game at 2-2 with single runs in the 5th and 7th. Bowie quickly retook a 3-2 lead with a run in the bottom of the 7th, but it didn't last long. The Sens countered with two runs in the 8th and another three runs in the 9th to take the late 7-3 lead.

THE BIG PLAY

After Daylen Lile's RBI triple tied the game 3-3 in the top of the 8th inning, Yohandy Morales drove Lile home with an RBI single that gave the Sens their first lead of the day, 4-3.

FILIBUSTERS

Chase Solesky struck out a season-high seven batters and allowed two runs on two hits in six innings; Solesky retired the last nine consecutive batters he faced... Daylen Lile went 3-for-4 with a game-tying RBI triple in the 8th; Lile finished the game a home run shy of the cycle... Yohandy Morales went 2-for-3 with the go-ahead RBI single in the 8th... Tyler Schoff allowed one run on two hits in two innings out of the bullpen... Daison Acosta tossed a scoreless 9th inning... The Sens won the series - their final road series of the season - four games to two.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game one of their six-game series Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM beginning at 6:15 p.m.

