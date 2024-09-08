Pintaro Leads Binghamton to Home Finale Win Over Somerset

September 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (30-33, 65-65) defeated the Somerset Patriots, 2-1, in the final home game of the season at Mirabito Stadium on Sunday night.

Jonathan Pintaro (3-3) was dominant in his start for Binghamton. Pintaro earned the victory and spun six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts, while allowing just two hits, one walk, and a hit batsman. Pintaro retired 10-straight batters from the final two outs of the second inning to the first two outs of the fifth inning. Pintaro never had multiple runners on base at any point.

Binghamton scored two batters into the first inning. Alex Ramírez led off with a single and stole second base, before Rowdey Jordan followed with an RBI single that put Binghamton up 1-0. Later in the inning, Jaylen Palmer hit an RBI single that put Binghamton up 2-0.

Joshua Cornielly came in out of the bullpen in the seventh inning. Somerset (38-24, 70-61) loaded the bases and Cole Gabrielson drew an RBI walk that cut Binghamton's lead to 2-1.

Wilkin Ramos earned his ninth save of the season. He tossed a scoreless eighth inning, despite walking two batters and faced the minimum in the ninth.

The Rumble Ponies open their final series of the season against the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Tuesday at Hadlock Field. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Ramírez stole two bases and leads the Eastern League with 37 stolen bags this season...Jordan drove in his 52nd run of the season and Palmer recorded his 32nd run batted in...Palmer extended his on-base streak to nine games...Binghamton finished 28-40 at Mirabito Stadium this season.

##RUMBLE PONIES# #

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.