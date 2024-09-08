Baysox Defense Stumbles Late in Home Finale Loss

BOWIE, MD. - The Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, by a final score of 7-3 on Sunday afternoon in the regular season home finale from Prince George's Stadium.

Bowie (27-36, 59-72) took a 2-0 lead through the first four innings on an RBI double from Douglas Hodo III and a solo homer from Dylan Beavers against Harrisburg starting right-hander Chase Solesky. Four of Hodo's five Double-A hits have gone for extra bases. The solo homer by Beavers was his 15th of the season and his third of the series.

Starting right-hander Trace Bright went a career-high 6.1 innings and gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts in a no-decision. The Orioles No. 12 prospect went at least five innings for the first time since April 26 at Richmond. Bright's previous career-high was 5.1 innings.

Harrisburg (27-36, 65-67) pulled within a run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Cortland Lawson and tied the score at two in the seventh on another sacrifice fly from Dérmis Garcia.

The Baysox retook the lead in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI groundout from Hodo, marking his first multi-RBI performance at Double-A.

In the eighth, Harrisburg seized its first lead of the game with two runs on two hits and one error. A leadoff fielding error by Ryan Higgins led to a game-tying RBI triple from Daylen Lile off right-hander Houston Roth (L, 2-4). Yohandy Morales drove home Lile with a grounder up the middle past the drawn in infield to give the Senators a 4-3 lead.

In the ninth, Higgins dropped a pop up at third base, kickstarting a three-run ninth for Harrisburg against right-hander Keagan Gillies. An RBI single from Cody Wilson extended the lead to two before a two-run triple by Lile padded the lead to three.

Right-hander Tyler Schoff (W, 4-0) recorded the win with two innings of relief and two strikeouts.

The Baysox finished with a 33-35 home record in 2024 and split the season series against Harrisburg nine games apiece.

The Baysox begin their final six-game road series of the season against the Erie SeaWolves on Tuesday, September 10 at 6:05 pm at UPMC Park.

The 2025 Baysox home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8 against the Erie SeaWolves at Prince George's Stadium. The rest of the 2025 schedule will be released at a determined date, including road games, game times and a promotional/events schedule.

