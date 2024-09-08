RubberDucks End Skid, Rout Flying Squirrels, 10-3

September 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron center fielder Guy Lipscomb had four hits, while shortstop Yordys Valdés and right fielder Alexfri Planez each homered and had three hits, as the RubberDucks snapped a five-game losing streak with a 10-3 victory in the finale of a six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels at The Diamond Sunday afternoon.

Turning Point

After left-hander John Michael Bertrand set down the first six Akron batters in a scoreless game, Lipscomb led off the third inning with an infield single to shortstop, and Valdés doubled down the right-field line. Second baseman Tyresse Turner singled, and center fielder Turner Hill bobbled it, so two runs scored. Designated hitter Cooper Ingle hit an RBI double to left-center field, catcher Kody Huff hit an infield single, before Planez hit an RBI single off the right-field wall, and third baseman Milan Tolentino had an infield RBI single to build a 5-0 Akron lead on seven hits in a nine-batter inning.

Mound Presence

Right-hander Jack Leftwich worked around two hits and a walk in the first two scoreless innings. Right-hander Ross Carver pitched two scoreless innings before yielding three runs on four hits, including a home run, in the fifth inning. Right-handers Magnus Ellerts, Zane Morehouse, Davis Sharpe, and Bradley Hanner each pitched a scoreless inning.

Duck Tales

Akron added to its lead in the fourth inning, as Lipscomb doubled down the left field line. He broke for third base on a pickoff throw by Bertrand and scored when second baseman Jimmy Glowenke's throw hit him in the arm. Valdés singled to right field, stole second base and scored on Ingle's RBI double to left field for a 7-0 lead. In the eighth against right-hander Will Bednar, Lipscomb doubled to right field, and Valdés lifted a two-run home run to right field - his eighth of the season, all in the second half. Planez took Bednar deep to left field in the ninth inning.

Notebook

Bertrand had held the RubberDucks to one run in 22 innings across four previous starts against Akron but yielded seven runs in three innings and two batters...The 10 runs were Akron's most since scoring 19 on July 9 in Reading, and the 16 hits were second only to the 26 on July 9 in a game this season...Akron won the season series with Richmond, 11-10...Game Time: 2:41...Attendance: 6,465.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks open their final regular season homestand against Hartford at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at Canal Park. Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (8-6, 3.65 ERA) is scheduled to face Yard Goats right-hander Blake Adams (2-1, 4.05 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

