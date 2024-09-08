New Hampshire Falls in Home Season Finale

September 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats dropped their final home game of 2024 on Sunday afternoon to the Portland Sea Dogs, 8-5. Yohendrick Pinango knocked his first Fisher Cats (21-41, 52-78) homer to tie Sunday's series rubber match in the bottom of the second inning, a three-run home run.

Portland (40-23, 76-56) plated four runs in the top of the first inning off Fisher Cats starter Dahian Santos. In consecutive fashion, Nathan Hickey posted a two-run double with the bases loaded and Blaze Jordan drove in two more with a single to end the four-run frame.

The Fisher Cats responded with Pinango's three-run homer in the bottom of the second to knife Portland's advantage to 4-3. Pinango later tied the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI groundout.

New Hampshire's middle hitters of Rainer Nunez, Devonte Brown and Josh Rivera reached nine times in their 12 combined plate appearances. Nunez doubled and walked twice, Brown singled twice with a walk and Josh Rivera singled once and walked twice. The Fisher Cats finished 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position to Portland's 4-for-14.

Between the eight New Hampshire pitchers, the Cats arms struck out six Portland hitters and struggled with nine walks. Relievers Nick Fraze and CJ Van Eyk held Portland scoreless in 4 2/3 combined innings of relief in the bullpen outing. Ryan Jennings (L, 0-2) gave up a run on no hits in the top of the seventh to break the 4-4 tie, a lead Portland would hold.

Sea Dogs RHP Alex Hoppe (W, 4-5) gave up one run on one hit in 2 2/3 innings of relief. Felix Cepeda earned his 14th save, the most of any Eastern League arm.

The Fisher Cats celebrated their fans in their 20th season with Fan Appreciation Day in front of 6,169 fans. New Hampshire hits the road and begins a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots on Tuesday, September 10 to close the season. Tuesday's first pitch between Somerset and New Hampshire is scheduled for 6:35 PM EDT, neither team has announced their starting pitchers.

Eastern League Stories from September 8, 2024

