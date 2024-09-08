Kokoska Crushes League Leading 19th Home Run in Yard Goats Loss

September 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford CT - Zach Kokoska crushed his Eastern League leading 19th home run of the season but the Hartford Yard Goats fell to the Altoona Curve 9-5 in front of a sellout crowd (7,047) on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Park. Colorado Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela made his third rehab appearance for Hartford. Senzatela pitched 3.2 innings in the start giving up five runs on five hits with five strikeouts and one walk, with four of the five runs coming in the first inning. The Yard Goats will return for their first-ever playoff game at Dunkin' Park on Thursday September 19th (7:10 PM)

In the first inning, Altoona scored four runs off Senzatela. First, Jase Bowen hit a sac-fly to center field that scored Kervin Pichardo giving the Curve a 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Tres Gonzalez hit an RBI-single into right field that scored Sammy Siani making the score 2-0. Then, Brenden Dixon hit an RBI-double into left field that scored Nick Cimillo and Tres Gonzalez increasing the Curve lead to 4-0.

In the second inning, Hartford got on the board when Bladimir Restituyo smacked an RBI-double into left field off Altoona starter Emmanuel Chapman that scored Braxton Fulford, cutting the Yard Goats deficit to 4-1.

In the third inning, Altoona increased their lead when Jase Bowen hit his 8th home run of the season to right field making it a 5-1 ballgame.

In the bottom of the third, Hartford got closer when Kyle Datres roped an RBI-single into center field that scored Adael Amador, making the score 5-2.

In the fifth inning, the Yard Goats pulled within to when Adael Amador scored on an RBI-groundout from Sterlin Thompson, making the score 5-3.

In the seventh inning, Altoona added to their lead when Nick Cimillo hit a two-run home run to center field that scored Sammy Siani, making it a 7-3 ballgame.

In the eighth inning, Altoona scored again on an RBI-single from Matt Frazier that scored Brenden Dixon, giving Altoona an 8-3 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Hartford scored two more runs to cut the Altoona lead to three. First, Zach Kokoska crushed his Eastern League leading 19th homer of the season to right field making the score 8-4. Then, Juan Guerrero hit an RBI sac-fly to center field that scored Bladimir Restituyo making it an 8-5 ballgame.

In the ninth, Altoona added another run when Tres Gonzalez hit an RBI-single into right field that scored Nick Cimillo increasing the Curve lead to 9-5.

The Yard Goats are off on Monday before starting a series against the Akron Rubber Ducks in Akron on Tuesday night September 10th (6:35). RHP Blake Adams will get the start for the Yard Goats opposite LHP Parker Messick who will start for the Rubber Ducks. The game can be heard on the free Audacy app.

--

WP: Case (4-3)

LP: Senzatela (0-1)

Time: 3:22

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.