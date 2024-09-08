Squirrels Drop Home Finale to 'Ducks

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels fell a game short of a sweep in their final homestand of the 2024 season, dropping Sunday's series finale at The Diamond, 10-3, to the Akron RubberDucks.

The Flying Squirrels (62-70, 28-35) won the first five games of the week against the RubberDucks (77-55, 40-23) before falling behind early in Sunday's series closer.

A crowd of 6,465 fans filled The Diamond on Sunday afternoon, bringing the Flying Squirrels' season total to 435,295 and their average to 6,595, the highest in Double-A for the third consecutive year and the highest for the team since 2013.

Richmond starter John Michael Bertrand (Loss, 7-9) retired all six batters in the first two innings before Akron plated five runs in the third. Tyreese Turner hit a two-run single before RBI hits by Cooper Ingle, Alexfri Planez and Milan Tolentino.

In the fourth, Guy Lipscomb scored on an error and Ingle hit an RBI double to open a 7-0 Akron lead.

Andrew Kachel hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth and Victor Bericoto added an RBI double to cut the deficit to 7-3.

Yordys Valdez clubbed a two-run homer in the eighth and Planez added a solo shot in the ninth to push Akron's lead to 10-3.

Seth Corry pitched 2.1 scoreless innings out of the Richmond bullpen, allowing one hit.

Akron relievers Magnus Ellerts (Win, 5-0), Zane Morehouse, Davis Sharpe and Bradley Hanner held the Flying Squirrels scoreless over the final four innings.

The Flying Squirrels hit the road to face the Curve this week beginning on Tuesday night. Left-hander Jack Choate (0-3, 6.20) will start for Richmond opposed by Altoona right-hander Po-Yu Chen (4-10, 4.12). First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

On Thursday, the Flying Squirrels will host the annual Dinner on the Infield at The Diamond with proceeds benefiting Flying Squirrels Charities. Movies in the Outfield continues with a showing of "Happy Gilmore" on Sept. 21 and "Hotel Transylvania" on Oct. 12. Tickets and more information are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

