September 5, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

'DOGS DROP DOUBLEHEADER The Portland Sea Dogs swept in a doubleheader by the New Hampshire Fisher Cats with a 6-1 loss in game one and a 3-1 loss in game two on Wednesday night. In game one, New Hampshire got on the board in the bottom of the third inning after a throwing error issued to Wikelman Gonzalez allowed a run to score. An RBI single from Rainer Nunez doubled the lead. Robert Brooks launched a two-run homer in the fourth inning before the Fisher Cats went on to score two more runs in the bottom of the sixth. A pair of RBI singles from Josh Rivera and RJ Schreck extended a 6-0 lead. Romero roped a leadoff homer in the top of the seventh to mark his fourth with the Sea Dogs and put Portland on the board and complete the scoring, 6-1. In game two, Portland struck first with an RBI single from Allan Castro in the top of the fourth to take a 1-0 lead. New Hampshire tied the game in the bottom of the fifth after a bases-loaded hit by pitch. A sacrifice fly from Devonte Brown drove in Garrett Spain to put New Hampshire on top, 2-1.The Fisher Cats extended a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth after an RBI groundout from Garrett Spain.

BRENDAN OUT OF THE BULLPEN LHP Brendan Cellucci finished the month of August with a 5-0 record an 0.81 ERA across nine games and 22.1 combined innings. He allowed just two earned runs the entire month while striking out 28 to hold opponent to a .196 average against him. In July, Cellucci also recorded a sub-one ERA month after earning a 0.90 ERA across five games and 10.0 combined innings.

SKI REIGNS SUPREME RHP Robert Kwiatkowski owns the most winning decisons of current Eastern League arms after earning his 11th win last week. Robinson Pina who is now with Triple-A Lehigh Valley owns 12 while Isaac Coffey is close behind in third with 10 wins. In the month of August, Kwiatkowksi earned a 3-0 record with a 1.29 ERA across a combined 14.0 innings while striking out 17 to hold oppnents to a .180 average.

WHAT'S UP IN THE WOO Former Sea Dog, Roman Anthony leads Triple-A Worcester currently in batting average (.329) now with 19 games at the level. Anthony has homered three times while notching six doubles and one triple since his promotion. Kristian Campbell is also hitting .298 across 12 games with three homers, and two doubles to notch a .421 OBP and .532 slugguing percentage since his promotion.

ROMERO STAYS RED HOT Mikey Romero smoked three homers in his first series with the Sea Dogs last week. In his first five games at the level, Romero notched a .360 average with one double, three homers, and six RBI. He recorded a hit in every game last series while also notching two multi-hit games last week. Romero roped another homer last night in game one of the doubleheader to mark his fourth in eight games.

CATS OR DOGS? This week will mark the last of three series against the Fisher Cats this season. Currently, Portland owns a 9-5 record over New Hampshire while hitting .242 collectively. In comparison, New Hampshire has hit .218 against Portland pitching. Portland owns a 3.26 ERA against New Hampshire while the Fisher Cats have a 3.87 cumulative ERA.

WHERE DO WE STAND With a pair of losses last night, the Portland Sea Dogs fell to second place in the Northeast Division for the first time since July, now 0.5 game back from the Somerset Patriots. The Hartford Yard Goats rank third, 2.0 games out with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 8.5 games out in fourth. The Reading Fightin Phils and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats rank 12.5 and 15.0 games out respectively. As of Friday night, the Fisher Cats have been eliminated from playoff contention.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY September 5, 1994 - ESPN is prepared to televise the Sea Dogs final game of the season with Joe Morgan and Jon Miller on the call, due to the MLB strike, but the game is rained out. The Sea Dogs set a new Eastern League attendance record with 375,197 fans.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Juan Daniel Encarnacion will have the start in game four in what will be his seventh start of the season and ninth appearance overall. Encarnacion last pitched on August 27th in Harrisburg where he tossed 2.1 innings allowing four runs on six hits while walking one and striking out three. Encarnacion has faced the Fisher Cats once this season where he tossed 4.0 innings allowing four runs on five hits while walking one and striking out three.

