Senators Downed by Baysox, 8-3
September 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Bowie Baysox 8-3 Thursday night at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. The Senators had taken a 3-2 lead in the top of the 5th inning before Bowie scored four runs in their half of the 5th to take a 6-3 lead. Bowie scored single runs in the 6th and 8th to extend the lead to 8-3.
THE BIG PLAY
John Rhodes capped Bowie's four-run 5th inning with a two-run double to extend the Bowie lead to 6-3.
FILIBUSTERS
Trey Harris went 1-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs... J.T. Arruda went 2-for-5 with a run scored... Yohandy Morales went 1-for-3 to extend his hitting streak to nine games... Daylen Lile went 1-for-4 with a triple and a run scored... Todd Peterson struck out two in a scoreless 7th inning... The Senators went 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Bowie Baysox play game four of their six-game series Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. The game can be heard on ESPN 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM beginning at 6:50 p.m.
