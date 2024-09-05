Flying Squirrels Walk-off 'Ducks Again in Extras

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels outlasted the Akron RubberDucks for a 7-6 win in 10 innings on Thursday night at The Diamond, capped with a walk-off single by Victor Bericoto.

The Flying Squirrels (60-69, 26-34) beat the RubberDucks (76-53, 39-21) in extras for the second straight night and for the third time in three games this series.

With runners on first and second and two outs in the bottom of the 10th, Bericoto singled to right field against Akron reliever Lenny Torres Jr. (Loss, 1-6), scoring Justin Wishkoski just ahead of a throw home from Jorge Burgos.

Richhmond reliever Tanner Kiest (Win, 7-6) entered in the top of the 10th inning and retired all three batters he faced.

The Flying Squirrels opened a 3-0 lead in the first inning against RubberDucks starter Austin Peterson. Turner Hill brought in a run with a groundout and Diego Velasquez added a two-run single.

In the fourth, Luis Toribio drove an RBI single and a run scored on a wild pitch to open a 5-0 lead.

The RubberDucks closed the score to 5-1 with a two-out RBI single by Dayan Frias, the only run allowed by Nick Sinacola over five innings of work.

Akron tied the game with four runs in the top of the seventh inning. Frias worked a bases-loaded walk, C.J. Kayfus scored on a wild pitch, Cooper Ingle hit an RBI single and he later scored on a double steal to knot the score, 5-5.

In the bottom of the seventh, Wishkoski struck out but reached on a wild pitch, bringing home Velasquez from third to move Richmond back ahead, 6-5.

Jorge Burgos tied the game, 6-6, with a solo homer in the eighth inning, the lone run surrendered by Richmond reliever Will Bednar while striking out five batters in two innings.

The Flying Squirrels and RubberDucks continue the series on Friday night at The Diamond. Right-hander Dylan Cumming (3-6, 4.84) will start for Richmond opposed by Akron right-hander Aaron Davenport (7-4, 2.78). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

