Dixon Home Run Lifts Altoona over Hartford

September 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

HARTFORD, Conn. - Brenden Dixon hit his eighth home run of the season in the ninth inning on Thursday night to give Altoona a 3-2 win over Hartford at Dunkin' Park.

The game was tied 2-2 entering the ninth inning when Dixon hit a lead-off home run off Zach Agnos to give Altoona its first lead of the game. Altoona had seven hits in the win, with Yoyner Fajardo recording two.

After falling behind 2-0 in the second inning, the Curve scored two runs in the third to tie it. Termarr Johnson lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to score Eli Wilson before Matt Frazier singled with two outs to score Fajardo.

Po-Yu Chen allowed two runs on a Kyle Datres home run in the second inning. Chen tossed three frames and allowed three hits with a walk and no strikeouts. Justin Meis followed with three scoreless innings, racking up four strikeouts.

Cy Nielson earned the win in relief, tossing two scoreless innings before Jaden Woods earned his second save with Altoona with a scoreless bottom of the ninth inning. The win snaps a two-game losing skid for Altoona in Hartford this week.

Altoona continues its six-game series with the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, the Hartford Yard Goats, on Friday night at 7:10 p.m. LHP Anthony Solometo is slated to start the game for Altoona, with LHP Sean Sullivan slated to start for the Yard Goats.

