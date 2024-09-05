Squirrels Walk-off Ducks Again, 7-6 in 10 Innings

The Akron RubberDucks erased a 5-0 deficit and retied the game on an eighth-inning home run by right fielder Jorge Burgos, but Richmond right fielder Victor Bericoto hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th of a 7-6 Flying Squirrels win and third straight victory in the third game of a six-game series at The Diamond Thursday night.

Turning Point

With the game tied, 6-6, and third baseman Justin Wishkoski placed at second base in the bottom of the 10th inning, right-hander Lenny Torres Jr. struck out catcher Zach Morgan before hitting second baseman Jimmy Glowenke with a pitch. After designated hitter Andy Thomas popped out, Bericoto lined a single to right field, scoring Wishkoski to end a second straight 10-inning, walk-off win for the Flying Squirrels.

Mound Presence

Akron right-hander Austin Peterson allowed a walk, double and walk to start the first inning, before an RBI groundout and a two-run single by shortstop Diego Velasquez to make it 3-0. In the fourth, he allowed three more hits with one out, and a run-scoring wild pitch that made it 5-0. He allowed five earned runs on eight hits - both the most against him in the Eastern League -and three walks with five strikeouts in four innings - his shortest Double-A start. Right-hander Zane Morehouse worked around three hits with three strikeouts in two innings. Right-hander Magnus Ellerts allowed a go-ahead run in the seventh on a third-strike wild pitch. Right-hander Davis Sharpe pitched two scoreless innings.

Duck Tales

Trailing, 5-0, in the fifth inning against right-hander Nick Sinacola, Akron scored when first baseman C.J. Kayfus walked, went to second on a groundout and scored on a single by third baseman Dayan Frías. In the seventh inning against left-hander Seth Corry, Burgos walked, Kayfus singled, second baseman Milan Tolentino walked, and Frías walked to force in a run. A wild pitch by right-hander Julio Rodríguez and RBI single by catcher Cooper Ingle cut it to 5-4. Ingle and Frías executed a double steal to score the tying run, capping the four-run inning.

Notebook

With their third walk-off loss in nine games in Richmond and seventh walk-off loss overall, the RubberDucks dropped to 5-7 in extra innings. They are also 31-25 in 56 one-run games, playing 10 more such games than any other Eastern League club...Akron holds a 10-8 lead in the season series with Richmond...Game Time: 3:23...Attendance: 5,845.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Richmond at 6:35 p.m. Friday at The Diamond. Akron right-hander Aaron Davenport (7-4, 2.78 ERA) is scheduled to face Flying Squirrels right-hander Dylan Cumming (3-6, 4.84 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

