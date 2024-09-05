Sea Dogs Hold on to Win 4-2 in New Hampshire

Manchester, New Hampshire - The Portland Sea Dogs (37-23, 73-56) held on to a 4-2 win against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-38, 51-76) on Thursday night. With the win, and a loss by the Somerset Patriots, the Sea Dogs are back in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 0.5 game ahead of the Patriots.

RHP Juan Daniel Encarnacion tossed 4.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while walking one and striking out two. RHP Jacob Webb and RHP Alex Hoppe combined for 4.1 innings of relief allowing two runs and striking out six.

The Sea Dogs struck first on an RBI double by Alex Binelas and led 1-0 after the first inning.

Portland extended their lead with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning. Max Ferguson hit a ground ball to the third baseman who committed a throwing error to first allowing two runs to score. Elih Marrero worked a bases loaded walk and the Sea Dogs led, 4-0.

New Hampshire plated their first run in the seventh inning on an RBI single by Gabriel Martinez. They scored their final run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Dasan Brown led off with a single then scored on an RBI single by Garrett Spain.

RHP Jacob Webb (10-3, 4.28 ERA) earned the win pitching 2.1 hitless innings while allowing one earned run and striking out three. He issued two walks. RHP Dev Harrison (4-8, 4.73 ERA) suffered the loss tossing 5.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking four and striking out six. RHP Reidis Sena earned his second save of the season recording the final two outs of the game.

The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats will meet again tomorrow, Friday September 6th at 6:35pm. LHP Connelly Early (1-2, 6.39 ERA) will take the mound for Portland while New Hampshire will send RHP Abdiel Mendoza (8-10, 3.36 ERA) to the bump.

