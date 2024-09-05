Late Cats' Rally Falls Short

September 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-38, 51-76) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs (37-23, 73-54) at Delta Dental Stadium on Thursday, 4-1. Portland jumped ahead on three runs in a messy top of the seventh. The loss snapped the Fisher Cats' three-game win streak.

Sea Dogs starter Juan Daniel Encarnacion held New Hampshire scoreless in his four innings. Fellow right-hander Jacob Webb (W, 10-3) gave up an earned run on no hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Alex Hoppe departed the game with one out in the ninth inning for Portland's Reidis Sena to notch his second Double-A save.

New Hampshire's Devereaux Harrison (L, 4-8) allowed one run over the first five innings. After a choppy first, the right-hander buckled down to retire 10 straight batters, half of which were strikeouts. Harrison finished with six punch-outs, ceded two hits and gave up three walks. After a one-out walk in the top of the second, Harrison retired 11 consecutive Sea Dogs hitters to end his outing.

Righty Trent Palmer tossed a scoreless sixth out of the bullpen but ran into trouble in the seventh. Palmer's final line read 1 1/3 innings pitched, three runs, two earned and one hit. Adrian Hernandez cleaned up the seventh and pitched a scoreless eighth, and Johnathan Lavallee struck out two in the ninth.

Portland gave Harrison trouble in the first. After a leadoff strikeout, five straight Sea Dogs reached. First baseman Alex Binelas singled in shortstop Max Ferguson to take an early 1-0 lead.

The Sea Dogs tacked on three more in the top of the seventh. Left fielder Allan Castro led off the inning with a single, then a fielder's choice and a hit batter loaded the bases. Catcher Elih Marrerro walked with the bases loaded to score one run, then two more came home on a throwing error. After the top of the seventh, Portland led, 4-0.

The Fisher Cats plated their first run in the bottom of the seventh. Ryan McCarty walked to start the frame; three batters later, after a pitching change, Gabriel Martinez shot a single the opposite way to put the Cats on the board.

New Hampshire had a late surge in the bottom of the ninth. Dasan Brown led off with an infield single and advanced to second on a wild throw. Three batters later, center fielder Garrett Spain smoked a single to right and plated Brown from second, which cut Portland's lead to 4-2. With runners on the corners and one out, a double play ended the game.

The final homestand at Delta Dental Stadium of 2024 continues Friday, September 6 with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch. New Hampshire RHP Abdiel Mendoza (8-10, 3.36 ERA) opposes Portland southpaw Connelly Early (1-2, 6.39 ERA) on County Fair Night with postgame Atlas Fireworks, presented by Hyundai.

Saturday, September 7 is the final 20th Anniversary Celebration of the season, which features a replica 2018 Eastern League championship ring giveaway, presented by Northeast Delta Dental.

Every Fisher Cats home game is streamed live on MiLB.tv and through the Bally Live App; fans can listen to every Fisher Cats game on the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Fans can purchase multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at NHFishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.