Jobe Twirls Career-Long Gem in Erie Win

September 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Jackson Jobe turned in a career-high seven innings to pitch the SeaWolves (71-55) to a 5-1 win over Reading (56-72).

Erie scored three first-inning runs against Reading starter Braeden Fausnaught. Carlos Mendoza led off the game with a solo homer to give Erie a 1-0 lead. Ben Malgeri walked and Gage Workman singled. With one out, Corey Joyce singled home Malgeri. On the play, Cade Fergus committed a throwing error which allowed Workman to score a second run on the play, making it 3-0.

Jobe ran into immediate trouble in the first inning. Justin Crawford and Aidan Miller each reached base on pop-fly singles that Workman had difficulty with. Gabriel Rincones Jr. walked to load the bases with none out. Otto Kemp grounded into a fielder's choice grounder, cutting down Rincones at second base but allowing Crawford to score, making it 3-1. Jobe retired Josh Breaux and Ethan Wilson to escape the first without any further damage.

In the second, Jobe allowed a first-pitch double to Erick Brito and a walk to Zach Arnold, placing two runners on with none out. He struck out Cade Fergus. After a double steal, he fielded Crawford's slow grounder to hold the runners at second and third and struck out Miller to end the threat.

Erie extended the lead in the fourth when Workman smoked an RBI double off the fence in right field, making it 4-1.

After Jobe's second inning walk to Arnold, he did not allow another baserunner. Jobe retired the next 18 batters he faced to complete a career-high seven innings of work. He threw 90 pitches in his seven frames and struck out eight hitters, which tied a season high. Jobe allowed a run on three hits and two walks.

In the eighth, Mendoza smoked his second double and fourth hit of the game. He scored when Workman drove his third hit and second double, making it 5-1 Erie.

Eric Silva and Tyler Owens each turned in hitless innings in relief of Jobe.

Jobe (4-2) earned the win. Fausnaught (0-3) took the loss.

The series continues on Friday at 6:45 p.m. as Wilkel Hernandez faces Moises Chace.

