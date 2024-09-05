Fightin Phils Snap Two-Game Winning Streak on Thursday Night

September 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Fightin Phils (25-35; 56-72) snapped a two-game winning streak on Thursday night as they fell to the Erie SeaWolves (33-26; 71-55) 5-1.

Carlos Mendoza led off with a solo home run to start the game. Mendoza was a triple-shy of the cycle and went 4-for-4 with a solo home run, three runs, and an RBI. Two more runs crossed the plate in the top of the first, as Corey Joyce's RBI single scored Ben Malgeri and Gage Workman.

Reading's lone run came in the bottom of the first, as Otto Kemp earned an RBI on a 6-4 fielders choice. The R-Phils struggled offensively as they posted just three hits and went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

On the mound, Braeden Fausnaught (L, 0-3) made his fourth start for Reading since he was called up from High-A JerseyShore on August 13. After allowing three earned runs in the first inning, he settled into a groove and struck out eight SeaWolves. In total, the Fightin Phils pitching staff posted a season-high in strikeouts with 18. Reliever Tommy McCollum also posted a career-high with six strikeouts.

No. 2 Tigers prospect, Jackson Jobe (W, 4-2) pitched a stellar outing for Erie, holding Reading to one earned run and three hits. He tossed seven innings, walked two, and struck out eight. There were 27 strikeouts between both teams.

The Fightin Phils return to the field Friday against the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, at 6:45 p.m. RHP Moises Chace will be on the mound for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Wilkel Hernandez for Erie. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

