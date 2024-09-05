Dees Dazzles, Patriots Fall In Heartbreaker To Binghamton

September 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots' Bailey Dees on game night

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' Bailey Dees on game night(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 2-1 in walk-off fashion on Thursday night in game four of a seven game series at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, NY.

RHP Bailey Dees (6 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 8 K) fired 6 IP, failing to allow an earned run with 8 K. Over his last three starts, Dees has allowed 1 ER over 17.1 IP (0.52 ERA) with 25 K and a 1.04 WHIP. Dees ranks among Eastern League leaders with 141 K (1st), 25 GS (T-2nd), 132.1 IP (6th), and .227 AVG (5th).

C Rafael Flores (1-for-4, HR, RBI, R) launched a game-tying solo homer in the 9th inning with the Patriots down to their final out, his 14th Double-A long ball. Flores has homered in back-to-back contests. Flores' 20 total HR this season are T-1st most among Yankees minor leaguers. Since his promotion to Double-A on 6/26, Flores leads the Eastern League with 14 HR while ranking 2nd with 25 XBH and 110 TB, and 4th with 57 H.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.