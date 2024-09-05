Dees Dazzles, Patriots Fall In Heartbreaker To Binghamton
September 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 2-1 in walk-off fashion on Thursday night in game four of a seven game series at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, NY.
RHP Bailey Dees (6 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 8 K) fired 6 IP, failing to allow an earned run with 8 K. Over his last three starts, Dees has allowed 1 ER over 17.1 IP (0.52 ERA) with 25 K and a 1.04 WHIP. Dees ranks among Eastern League leaders with 141 K (1st), 25 GS (T-2nd), 132.1 IP (6th), and .227 AVG (5th).
C Rafael Flores (1-for-4, HR, RBI, R) launched a game-tying solo homer in the 9th inning with the Patriots down to their final out, his 14th Double-A long ball. Flores has homered in back-to-back contests. Flores' 20 total HR this season are T-1st most among Yankees minor leaguers. Since his promotion to Double-A on 6/26, Flores leads the Eastern League with 14 HR while ranking 2nd with 25 XBH and 110 TB, and 4th with 57 H.
