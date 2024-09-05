Yard Goats' Winning Streak Snapped in 3-2 Loss

September 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford CT - Chase Dollander fanned seven batters over six innings but the Hartford Yard Goats had their seven-game winning streak snapped in a 3-2 loss to the Altoona Curve on Thursday night at Dunkin' Park. It was a 2-2 game heading into the ninth inning before Brenden Dixon hit a go-ahead home run that put the Curve on top 3-2.

Dollander allowed two runs over six innings in his eighth start with the Yard Goats. He struck out seven, including the last two batters in the second and sixth innings. The Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for August retired ten of the last eleven batters faced.

In the second inning, the Yard Goats would strike first when Kyle Datres crushed a two-run homer, his 8th of the season, to right field off Altoona starter Po-Yu Chen giving the Yard Goats a 2-0 lead.

In the third inning, Altoona answered when they scored two runs to tie the game. First, Termarr Johnson scored the first earned run that Dollander gave up at Dunkin' Park on a sac-fly to center field that scored Eli Wilson, cutting the Yard Goats lead to 2-1. Two batters later, Matt Frazier hit an RBI-single into center field that scored Yoyner Fajardo, tying the game at 2-2.

In the ninth inning, the Curve took the lead when Brenden Dixon hit his 8th home run of the season to left field, giving Altoona a 3-2 lead.

The Yard Goats will continue their series against the Altoona Curve on Thursday night September 5th (7:10), at Dunkin' Park. It's Connecticut Night with a themed jersey giveaway!! LHP Sean Sullivan will start for the Yard Goats opposite LHP Anthony Solometo who will be on the mound for the Curve. The game will be televised live on NESN+ and streamed on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.