Baysox Snap Losing Streak with Thursday Victory

September 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, MD. - The Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, snapped their season-long nine-game losing streak on Thursday against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, by a final score of 8-3 from Prince George's Stadium.

Bowie (26-34, 58-70) took a 2-1 lead through three innings on a pair of sacrifice flies from Silas Ardoin. Ardoin has four RBI in his last two games.

Starting right-hander Alex Pham only threw 3.2 innings but allowed just one run on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts in a no decision. The Orioles No. 25 prospect lowered his second half ERA to 2.62 after his performance.

Harrisburg (25-35, 63-66) grabbed a 3-2 lead in the fifth after a two out RBI double by Trey Harris, his second RBI of the game, and an RBI single from Phillip Glasser off right-hander Dan Hammer (W, 3-1).

In the bottom of the fifth, the Baysox plated four runs against Harrisburg starting left-hander Dustin Saenz (L, 1-4) to take a 6-3 lead. An RBI triple from Dylan Beavers tied things up at three before Ardoin's third RBI of the game, a bloop single into center, gave Bowie a one-run lead. John Rhodes added two more runs for the Baysox with a two-run double to left.

Creed Willems brought home the final two runs for the Baysox. In the sixth, Yohandy Morales dropped a pop up down the left field line off the bat of Willems to extend the lead to four before a sacrifice fly in the eighth gave Bowie its eighth and final run of the game.

Left-hander Jakob Hernandez, right-hander Keagan Gillies and right-hander Houston Roth combined for four shutout innings of relief and four strikeouts to seal Bowie's first win since August 24 vs Erie.

The Baysox continue their final six-game home series of the season against the Senators tomorrow at 7:05 pm from Prince George's Stadium. RHP Peter Van Loon (1-1, 2.63 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against RHP Andry Lara (9-6, 3.73 ERA) for Harrisburg.

