Tong Hitless in Debut, Palmer Walk-off Hero in Binghamton's Win Over Somerset

September 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Jonah Tong spun six hitless innings in his Double-A debut and Jaylen Palmer belted a walk-off solo home run, as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (29-31, 64-63) defeated the Somerset Patriots, 2-1, on Thursday night at Mirabito Stadium.

Tong started and threw six no-hit innings with nine strikeouts and no walks in his Double-A debut. The 21-year-old retired the first 17 batters he faced, before Max Burt reached on an error with two outs in the sixth inning. Tong struck out Spencer Jones for the third time to end the sixth inning and end his outing. He threw 77 pitches and 51 strikes.

With one out and the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth, Palmer belted a walk-off solo home run off Cole Ayers (0-2). It marked Palmer's second walk-off hit this season and 12th home run of the year. Palmer homered and doubled in the game, after recording three hits, one home run, and one double in Wednesday's doubleheader.

Carlos Guzman (2-1) pitched in relief and tossed a perfect seventh inning. With one out in the eighth, Jared Wegner hit a single against Guzman for Somerset's first hit of the game. Tong and Guzman combined to go 7.1 hitless innings to start the game.

Guzman pitched the ninth inning and had Somerset (36-23, 68-60) down to its final out. With two outs in the ninth, Rafael Flores hit a game-tying solo home run that made it 1-1.

Binghamton scored first in the third inning on an RBI walk from Ryan Clifford against Bailey Dees, who allowed one unearned run over six innings with eight strikeouts in his start. Palmer's walk-off home run marked Binghamton's seventh walk-off of the season, and first since Palmer's walk-off single against Reading on August 25.

The Rumble Ponies continue this seven-game series against the Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) on Friday at Mirabito Stadium with a doubleheader. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Palmer extended his on-base streak to seven games and his hit streak to five games, while recording his 11th multi-hit game...Palmer has 56 total hits with 33 extra base hits (21 doubles and 12 home runs) in 75 games this season, which means 59% of his hits have been extra base hits...Guzman struck out four batters and allowed one run on two hits with no walks over three innings out of the bullpen in the win, despite the blown save.

##RUMBLE PONIES# #

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.