September 3, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SUNDAY SEA DOGS WIN The Portland Sea Dogs split the six-game series in Harrisburg with a 9-1 win over the Harrisburg Senators at FNB Field. Romero blasted his third Double-A homer in the top of the third inning putting the Sea Dogs ahead, 2-0. Jhostynxon Garcia then drove home Max Ferguson with an RBI single then scored on a wild pitch and Portland continued to lead, 4-0. Tyler McDonough lofted an RBI single to left field plating Portland's fifth run of the inning. McDonough struck again in the top of the fifth inning with his second RBI single of the day, and the Sea Dogs led, 6-0. After a pair of singles in the bottom of the seventh inning, J.T. Arruda drove home Cortland Lawson and the Senators were on the board, 6-1. Max Ferguson extended Portland's lead with a sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth inning allowing Elih Marrero to score. Romero added another run by scoring on a wild pitch by Richard Guasch. Allan Castro drove home his first run of the game in the top of the eighth inning with an RBI single to right field.

BRENDAN OUT OF THE BULLPEN LHP Brendan Cellucci finished the month of August with a 5-0 record an 0.81 ERA across nine games and 22.1 combined innings. He allowed just two earned runs the entire month while striking out 28 to hold opponents to a .196 average against him. In July, Cellucci also recorded a sub-one ERA month after earning a 0.90 ERA across five games and 10.0 combined innings.

SKI REIGNS SUPREME RHP Robert Kwiatkowski owns the most winning decisons of current Eastern League arms after earning his 11th win last week. Robinson Pina who is now with Triple-A Lehigh Valley owns 12 while Isaac Coffey is close behind in third with 10 wins. In the month of August, Kwiatkowksi earned a 3-0 record with a 1.29 ERA across a combined 14.0 innings while striking out 17 to hold oppnents to a .180 average.

STREAK COMES TO AN END Alex Binelas' on base streak came to an end last week at 17 games. During that time he hit .328 with a triple, three home runs and 14 RBI. The longest on base streak of the season was by Kristian Campbell who reached base in 26 consecutive games. The longest active streak for Portland currently is held by Corey Rosier. He owns a 10 game on base streak and is batting .276 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in that time.

ROMERO STAYS RED HOT Mikey Romero smoked three homers in his first series with the Sea Dogs last week. In his first five games at the level, Romero has notched a .360 average with one double, three homers, and six RBI. He has recorded a hit in every game so far while also notching two multi-hit games last week.

CATS OR DOGS? This week will mark the last of three series against the Fisher Cats this season. Currently, Portland owns a 9-2 record over New Hampshire while hitting .264 across the first two series. In comparison, New Hampshire has hit .211 against Portland pitching. Portland owns a 3.10 ERA against New Hampshire while the Fisher Cats have a 4.55 cumulative ERA.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Portland Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division, 2.0 games ahead of the Somerset Patriots. The Hartford Yard Goats rank third, 4.0 games out with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 8.5 games out in fourth. The Reading Fightin Phils and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats rank 13.5 and 17.5 games out respectively. As of Friday night, the Fisher Cats have been eliminated from playoff contention.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY September 3, 1997 - The Sea Dogs beat Norwich in Game 2 of the E.L. Northern Division Championship Series, 7-1 to even the series at one game apiece. Brian Meadows fanned nine over 8.2 innings to earn the win for the Sea Dogs and beat Eric Milton. John Roskos hit a two-run double in the first inning and Josh Booty highlighted a four-run third frame with a two-run triple.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Isaac Coffey will have the start in the series opener in what will be his 23rd appearance and 20th start. Coffey last pitched on August 28th in Harrisburg where he tossed 5.0 innings allowing two runs on three hhits while walking three and striking out six. Coffey has faced the Fisher Cats three times this season, two of which were starts. He owns a 1-0 record and 2.77 ERA across 13.0 combined innings where he has struck out 17 to limit New Hampshire to a .296 average against him.

