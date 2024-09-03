Fightin Phils Triumph over Erie in Aidan Miller's Double-A Debut

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (24-34; 55-71) earned a 4-2 series-opening win over the Erie SeaWolves (32-25; 70-54) on Tuesday night from FirstEnergy Stadium.

In his Double-A debut, Aidan Miller picked up a hit and RBI. Justin Crawford had three hits, two stolen bases and two runs scored in the victory.

Erie struck first in the top of the second inning off Reading starter Noah Skirrow (W, 5-4). Liam Hicks led off the inning with a walk, then Eliezer Alfonzo singled. After a hit fielders' choice and hit by pitch, Skirrow issued a bases-loaded walk to Patrick Lee to make it 1-0 Erie.

Reading responded with one run in the bottom of the third frame. Marcus Lee Sang led off with a single, then Justin Crswford reached on an infield single. Aidan Miller hit into a fielders' choice to score Lee Sang and even the game at one. The Fightin Phils then got another run in the fourth thanks to a sac fly from Ethan Wilson.

In the fifth, Crawford led off the inning with a single, then stole second. Crawford would come around to score after a walk and single from Carson Taylor to make it a 3-1 Reading lead. Erie then got one back in the sixth. Chris Meyers reached on a single and came around to score on a single from Ben Malgeri to make it 3-2.

The Fightin Phils tacked on an insurance run to make it 4-2 in the bottom of the seventh. Crawford had his third hit of the night and stole second, for his second swiped bag of the night. Gabriel Rincones Jr. then singled to score Crawford and make it 4-2.

Skirrow ultimately settled in for another strong outing. He allowed one run on three hits over five innings, with five strikeouts. Austin Bergner (L, 3-2) dropped his first outing in a couple of months for Erie. He surrendered three runs (two earned) over 4.2 innings pitched, with five strikeouts. Andrew Walling (S, 1) earned his first Double-A save in the top of the ninth inning.

The Fightin Phils return to the field Wednesday against the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, at 6:45 p.m. RHP Christian McGowan will be on the mound for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Garrett Burhenn for Erie. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

