Philadelphia Phillies Promote Top Prospect Aidan Miller to Double-A Reading

September 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies announced the promotion of No. 1 Overall Prospect Aidan Miller to Double-A Reading.

Miller arrives in Reading after a standout 2024 season split between Single-A Clearwater and High-A Jersey Shore. He began the year with Clearwater, where he posted a .275/.401/.483 slash line and an .884 OPS. Over 39 games with the Threshers, Miller accumulated 28 runs, 16 doubles, five home runs, 26 RBI, and 10 stolen bases.

Promoted to High-A Jersey Shore on June 11, Miller continued to impress with the BlueClaws. He hit .258/.353/.444, good for a .797 OPS, in 58 games. Miller contributed 35 runs, 12 doubles, six triples, six home runs, 32 RBI, and 12 stolen bases. His strong August performance, where he batted .299 with a .906 OPS, 13 extra-base hits, and 16 RBI over 25 games, helped pave the way for his Double-A promotion. He capped off his High-A stint with a five-hit game against Hudson Valley on September 1.

Miller was also selected to the 2024 All-Star Futures Game in Arlington, Texas, and is ranked as the Phillies' top prospect in the latest MLB Pipeline Top-30 list. He stands as the 28th-ranked prospect in all of Minor League Baseball. Miller joins Phillies No. 3 Prospect, and MLB's No. 57, Justin Crawford on the Fightin Phils roster.

He started his professional career in 2023, playing between the FCL-Phillies (ROK) and Single-A Clearwater. After 10 games with the FCL-Phillies, he was promoted to Clearwater, where he recorded hits in 19 of his 20 professional games.

Selected by the Phillies in the first round (27th overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft from Mitchell High School in New Port Richey, Florida, Miller initially committed to play college baseball at Arkansas but chose to sign with the Phillies instead.

He has represented the United States in both the U-15 and U-18 Baseball World Cups and shone in the 2022 Under Armour All-America Baseball Game, where he was named MVP and won the home run derby. Miller also received Perfect Game USA's Jackie Robinson Award.

Miller and Crawford now form a duo of the Phillies' first-round picks from 2023 and 2022, respectively, to suit up for the Fightin Phils.

The Fightin Phils return to the field Tuesday against the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, at 6:45 p.m. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, September 3, through Sunday, September 8, against the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. On Tuesday, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Pride Night R-Phils Rainbow Pennant, presented by Kutztown University and LGBTQ+ Resource Center at Kutztown University. Wednesday is an Unused Ticket Game, thanks to Rip It Baseballtown Charities. Thursday is Tasting Festival on the Deck presented by Classic Harley-Davidson. Friday night features fireworks, thanks to Savage Auto Group. Saturday is a SpongeBob Celebration and Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks, sponsored by your local Kia Dealers. The home schedule finishes Sunday with Reading Truck MEGA Blast Fireworks, thanks to Penske.

To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets, or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person and online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop.

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.