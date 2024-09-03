Senzatela, Albright and Kokoska Lead Goats to Shutout Win

September 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford CT - Colorado Rockies Right-hander Antonio Senzatela fired four scoreless innings, allowing just two hits with no walks and three strikeouts in his second MLB rehab appearance in Hartford, as the Hartford Yard Goats shut out the Altoona Curve 5-0 on Tuesday night at Dunkin' Park. The Yard Goats scored four of their runs in the fourth when Braxton Fulford smacked an RBI-single into left before Zach Kokoska smashed a three-run homer to right field. In the eighth, Braiden Ward grounded into an RBI-double play with the bases loaded that increased their lead to 5-0. Left-hander Mason Albright pitched five scoreless innings in relief of Senzatela, retiring twelve of fourteen batters faced to give Hartford its season-high sixth straight win.

Antonio Senzatela pitched four scoreless innings in his second major league rehab appearance with the Yard Goats. He struck out batters in the first and second innings before getting his third and final strikeout of the night to retire the side in the fourth. Senzatela also went four innings in his last rehab appearance last Wednesday against Binghamton.

In the fourth inning, the Yard Goats got on the board first when Braxton Fulford roped an RBI-single into left field off Altoona starter Emmanuel Chapman that scored Juan Guerrero giving the Yard Goats a 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Zach Kokoska crushed a three-run homer, his 18th of the season, to right field that scored Braxton Fulford and Ryan Ritter making the score 4-0.

In the eighth inning, the Yard Goats added onto their lead when Braiden Ward grounded into a 4-6-3 double play with the bases loaded to score Ryan Ritter, making it a 5-0 ballgame.

The Yard Goats will continue their series against the Altoona Curve on Wednesday night September 4th (7:10), at Dunkin' Park. It's Margaritaville Night with a Hawaiian Shirt giveaway!! RHP Blake Adams will be on the mound for the Yard Goats opposite LHP Dominic Perachi who gets the start for the Curve. The game will be streamed live on NESN+ and MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

