Senators Catch, Upend Bowie
September 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators rallied to defeat the Bowie Baysox 5-2 Tuesday night at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. Bowie took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st, but the Senators evened the score with single runs in the 2nd and 6th innings. The game remained tied 2-2 until Yohandy Morales gave the Sens the 4-2 lead on a two-run single in the 9th inning. The Sens added one more run in the 9th to make it 5-2.
THE BIG PLAY
With the game tied 2-2 in the top of the 9th inning, Yohandy Morales hit a bases-loaded, two-run single to give the Senators the 4-2 lead.
FILIBUSTERS
Chase Solesky allowed two runs on three hits in six innings; he faced 21 batters and retired the last 16 batters he faced in order... Michael Cuevas threw two perfect innings in relief... Matt Cronin threw a scoreless 9th inning to record his second save... Solesky, Cuevas, and Cronin combined to retire 23 consecutive batters; they did not allow a hit after the 1st inning... Yohandy Morales went 3-for-5 and drove in the go-ahead runs in the 9th inning... Cody Wilson went 2-for-4 and scored the go-ahead run... Cayden Wallace drove in a run and scored a run in his Senators debut.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Bowie Baysox play game two of their six-game series Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. The game can be heard on ESPN 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM beginning at 6:20 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from September 3, 2024
- Senzatela, Albright and Kokoska Lead Goats to Shutout Win - Hartford Yard Goats
- Curve Shut Out to Open Series in Hartford - Altoona Curve
- Bertrand Outduels Mace, Ducks Fall in Richmond, 1-0 - Akron RubberDucks
- Fightin Phils Triumph over Erie in Aidan Miller's Double-A Debut - Reading Fightin Phils
- Baysox Lose Eighth Consecutive Game on Tuesday - Bowie Baysox
- Erie Bats Stay Quiet in Series Opener in Reading - Erie SeaWolves
- Senators Catch, Upend Bowie - Harrisburg Senators
- 'Dogs Come Close in 2-1 Loss to 'Cats - Portland Sea Dogs
- Cats Take Tuesday Speed Run - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Bertrand, Bullpen Brilliant in Blanking of 'Ducks - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- September 3, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Philadelphia Phillies Promote Top Prospect Aidan Miller to Double-A Reading - Reading Fightin Phils
- Additional Yard Goats Playoff Tickets Now on Sale - Hartford Yard Goats
- '92, '94, and '14 B-Mets Championship Teams to be Inducted into Binghamton Baseball Shrine Saturday - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Schmidt Dominates, Bats Stay Hot As Patriots Hold Off Ponies' Late Surge - Somerset Patriots
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Harrisburg Senators Stories
- Senators Catch, Upend Bowie
- Senators Drop Series Finale to Portland
- Senators Defeat Portland Sea Dogs, 7-5
- Senators Doubled-up by Sea Dogs
- Senators Shut Out by Sea Dogs