Senators Catch, Upend Bowie

September 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators rallied to defeat the Bowie Baysox 5-2 Tuesday night at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. Bowie took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st, but the Senators evened the score with single runs in the 2nd and 6th innings. The game remained tied 2-2 until Yohandy Morales gave the Sens the 4-2 lead on a two-run single in the 9th inning. The Sens added one more run in the 9th to make it 5-2.

THE BIG PLAY

With the game tied 2-2 in the top of the 9th inning, Yohandy Morales hit a bases-loaded, two-run single to give the Senators the 4-2 lead.

FILIBUSTERS

Chase Solesky allowed two runs on three hits in six innings; he faced 21 batters and retired the last 16 batters he faced in order... Michael Cuevas threw two perfect innings in relief... Matt Cronin threw a scoreless 9th inning to record his second save... Solesky, Cuevas, and Cronin combined to retire 23 consecutive batters; they did not allow a hit after the 1st inning... Yohandy Morales went 3-for-5 and drove in the go-ahead runs in the 9th inning... Cody Wilson went 2-for-4 and scored the go-ahead run... Cayden Wallace drove in a run and scored a run in his Senators debut.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Bowie Baysox play game two of their six-game series Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. The game can be heard on ESPN 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM beginning at 6:20 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.