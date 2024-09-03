'Dogs Come Close in 2-1 Loss to 'Cats

Manchester, New Hampshire - The Portland Sea Dogs (36-21, 72-54) fall short in 2-1 loss to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (19-37, 49-75) on Tuesday night.

Isaac Coffey fanned nine over 6.0 innings while allowing just one walk before Jonathan Brand pitched 2.0 shutout in relief. Blaze Jordan notched a multi-hit night going 2-3 while Jhostnyxon Garcia went 2-4.

A pitcher's duel kept the scoring quiet until the top of the fifth when Portland took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single from Alex Binelas.

New Hampshire evened the score with an RBI double from Robert Brooks in the bottom of the inning. The Fisher Cats took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth after scoring a run on a throwing error issued to Coffey to complete the scoring on either side.

RHP Lazrado Estrada (3-4, 3.88 ERA) earned the win after pitching 6.0 innings allowing one run on six hits while walking one and striking out seven. Ryan Jennings (2) earned the save with 2.0 perfect innings with four strikeouts. RHP Isaac Coffey (10-4, 3.33ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 6.0 innings allowing two runs on six hits while walking one and striking out nine.

The Sea Dogs return to Delta Dental Stadium, tomorrow, September 4th, 2024 for a doubleheader with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Game one is slated for 4:35pm. Portland will send RHP Wikelman Gonzalez (4-2, 4.82ERA) to the mound for game one while New Hampshire will start RHP Kevin Miranda (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

