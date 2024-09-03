Additional Yard Goats Playoff Tickets Now on Sale

September 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that tickets are now on sale for the potential decisive Divisional Championship game which would take place on Friday, September 20th (7:10 PM) at Dunkin' Park. Tickets are available online (yardgoatsbaseball.com), or in person at the Click-it-or-Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park. This would be the final game of the best of three series with the winner advancing to the Eastern League Championship Series. Tickets are still available for the historic first ever Yard Goats playoff game on Thursday, September 19th (7:10 PM). Currently, either the Red Sox affiliate Portland Sea Dogs, or Yankees affiliate Somerset Patriots, would be the Yard Goats opponent.

The Yard Goats will host games two and three in the Northeast Division Championship Series. If the Yard Goats win the Division Championship Series, Hartford will host games two and three in the best of three Eastern League Championship Series. Playoff Packages for all 4 possible games are available starting at $68 per seat by calling the ticket office. In the event the September 20th game is not necessary, then all tickets for that game will be auto-credited back to your Yard Goats ticket account for future use. Refunds to the original method of payment will be made if request is submitted prior to Sept. 30th.

2024 Eastern League Playoffs Schedule

Northeast Division Series (Best of Three Format)

9-17 - Game 1 Yard Goats on road

9-18 - Off day

9-19 - Game 2 Yard Goats home at Dunkin' Park

9-20 - Game 3 Yard Goats home at Dunkin' Park (if necessary)

9-21 - Off day

Eastern League Championship Series (Best of Three Format)

9-22 - Game 1 Yard Goats on road

9-23 - off day

9-24 - Game 2 Yard Goats home at Dunkin' Park

9-25 - Game 3 Yard Goats home at Dunkin' Park (if necessary

