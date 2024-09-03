Erie Bats Stay Quiet in Series Opener in Reading

The SeaWolves (70-54) fell in the series opener to Reading (55-71), 4-2.

Erie scored first in the second when Patrick Lee drew a bases-loaded walk against Reading starter Noah Skirrow. Erie led 1-0.

Austin Bergner started for Erie and surrendered an unearned run in the third. After Marcus Lee Sang led off the inning with a single, Justin Crawford bunted for a single and Bergner commuted a throwing error to send Lee Sang to third. Aidan Miller grounded into a fielder's choice, which tied the game at 1-1.

In the fourth, Bergner walked Carson Taylor who advanced to third on Otto Kemp's double. Ethan Wilson hit a sacrifice fly, giving Reading a 2-1 lead.

In the fifth, Bergner departed with two out and two on. Matt Seelinger entered and allowed an infield single to Taylor. Crawford scored on Gage Workman's throwing error on the play, making it 3-1.

Erie got closer in the sixth when Ben Malgeri drove an RBI single against Nelson Alvarez, making it 3-2.

In the seventh, Tim Naughton surrendered a run on an RBI single by Gabriel Rincones Jr., which extended Reading's lead to 4-2.

Erie did not have an extra-base hit in the game. Skirrow (5-4) earned the win over Bergner (3-2). Andrew Walling secured his first save.

The series continues on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. with Garrett Burhenn facing Christian McGowan.

