Bertrand, Bullpen Brilliant in Blanking of 'Ducks

September 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - John Michael Bertrand continued his dominance against the Akron RubberDucks as the Richmond Flying Squirrels opened their final homestand of the season with a 1-0 win on Tuesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (58-69, 24-34) snapped a six-game win streak by the RubberDucks (76-51, 39-19) with their 11th shutout win of the year.

Bertrand (Win, 7-8) threw six scoreless innings, allowing four hits with two walks and six strikeouts. It was his league-leading 10th scoreless start of the season, all at least five innings. He improved to 3-0 with a 0.41 ERA (1 ER/22.0 IP) in four starts against Akron this year.

Wil Jensen stranded three baserunners over two scoreless innings, striking out two. Tanner Kiest (Save, 5) struck out the side in order in the top of the ninth.

The Flying Squirrels scored the game's lone run in the bottom of the sixth against RubberDucks starter Tommy Mace (Loss, 8-6). Andy Thomas led off the frame with a walk and later scored on a single by Ismael Munguia.

Bertrand had two double plays turned behind him in the game and now leads the minors with 21 on the year.

In his Double-A debut, Bryce Eldridge went 0-for-3 with a pair of groundouts. At 19 years old, he became the second-youngest player in Flying Squirrels franchise history and the fifth player born in Virginia to play for the team.

The series continues on Wednesday night at The Diamond. Lefty Jack Choate (0-3, 6.97) will start for Richmond opposed by Akron left-hander Parker Messick (3-1, 2.13). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday is RVA Night presented by Metro Elevator celebrating local Richmond businesses and organizations. It is also Wine & K9s with $5 glasses of wine and $6 wine slushies available from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Plus, dogs are admitted free. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.