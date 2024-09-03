Bertrand, Bullpen Brilliant in Blanking of 'Ducks
September 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
RICHMOND, Va. - John Michael Bertrand continued his dominance against the Akron RubberDucks as the Richmond Flying Squirrels opened their final homestand of the season with a 1-0 win on Tuesday night at The Diamond.
The Flying Squirrels (58-69, 24-34) snapped a six-game win streak by the RubberDucks (76-51, 39-19) with their 11th shutout win of the year.
Bertrand (Win, 7-8) threw six scoreless innings, allowing four hits with two walks and six strikeouts. It was his league-leading 10th scoreless start of the season, all at least five innings. He improved to 3-0 with a 0.41 ERA (1 ER/22.0 IP) in four starts against Akron this year.
Wil Jensen stranded three baserunners over two scoreless innings, striking out two. Tanner Kiest (Save, 5) struck out the side in order in the top of the ninth.
The Flying Squirrels scored the game's lone run in the bottom of the sixth against RubberDucks starter Tommy Mace (Loss, 8-6). Andy Thomas led off the frame with a walk and later scored on a single by Ismael Munguia.
Bertrand had two double plays turned behind him in the game and now leads the minors with 21 on the year.
In his Double-A debut, Bryce Eldridge went 0-for-3 with a pair of groundouts. At 19 years old, he became the second-youngest player in Flying Squirrels franchise history and the fifth player born in Virginia to play for the team.
The series continues on Wednesday night at The Diamond. Lefty Jack Choate (0-3, 6.97) will start for Richmond opposed by Akron left-hander Parker Messick (3-1, 2.13). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday is RVA Night presented by Metro Elevator celebrating local Richmond businesses and organizations. It is also Wine & K9s with $5 glasses of wine and $6 wine slushies available from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Plus, dogs are admitted free. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from September 3, 2024
- Senzatela, Albright and Kokoska Lead Goats to Shutout Win - Hartford Yard Goats
- Curve Shut Out to Open Series in Hartford - Altoona Curve
- Bertrand Outduels Mace, Ducks Fall in Richmond, 1-0 - Akron RubberDucks
- Fightin Phils Triumph over Erie in Aidan Miller's Double-A Debut - Reading Fightin Phils
- Baysox Lose Eighth Consecutive Game on Tuesday - Bowie Baysox
- Erie Bats Stay Quiet in Series Opener in Reading - Erie SeaWolves
- Senators Catch, Upend Bowie - Harrisburg Senators
- 'Dogs Come Close in 2-1 Loss to 'Cats - Portland Sea Dogs
- Cats Take Tuesday Speed Run - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Bertrand, Bullpen Brilliant in Blanking of 'Ducks - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- September 3, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Philadelphia Phillies Promote Top Prospect Aidan Miller to Double-A Reading - Reading Fightin Phils
- Additional Yard Goats Playoff Tickets Now on Sale - Hartford Yard Goats
- '92, '94, and '14 B-Mets Championship Teams to be Inducted into Binghamton Baseball Shrine Saturday - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Schmidt Dominates, Bats Stay Hot As Patriots Hold Off Ponies' Late Surge - Somerset Patriots
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Richmond Flying Squirrels Stories
- Richmond Flying Squirrels and CarMax Announce New Ballpark and Entertainment Venue as CarMax Park
- Bertrand, Bullpen Brilliant in Blanking of 'Ducks
- Squirrels Lose Finale on SeaWolves Walk-Off
- Squirrels Storm Ahead Early to Sink SeaWolves
- Richmond Drops Tight Game on Walk-Off Homer