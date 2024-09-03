Schmidt Dominates, Bats Stay Hot As Patriots Hold Off Ponies' Late Surge

September 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots pitcher Clarke Schmidt

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots pitcher Clarke Schmidt(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots downed the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 6-5 on Monday night in game one of a seven-game series at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, NY.

Over their last two games combined, the Patriots are 25-for-71 (.352) as a team with 4 HR and 11 XBH. Patriots' pitchers have struck out double-digit batters in eight of their last nine nine-inning games. The Patriots have won 13 of their last 18 and sit two games behind Portland in the Northeast Division

standings.

RHP Clarke Schmidt (4.2 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 0 BB, 7 K) fired 4.2 IP with 7 K in his third total start on MLB rehab assignment. Over his first four innings, Schmidt had allowed no runs and one baserunner with 6 K. Over Schmidt's three rehab starts, including two with Somerset, he's posted a 3.18 ERA in 11.1 IP

with 18 K and 2 BB.

RHP Cam Schlittler (4.1 IP, 3 R, 4 H, 4 BB, 7 K) picked up his first Double-A win, firing 4.1 IP in a piggyback role. Schlittler left two runners in scoring position in the 8th inning and stranded the game-tying run on base in the 9th inning. In three career games pitching out of the bullpen, Schlittler has allowed only 4 ER in 11 IP with 17 K. Schlittler leads the Yankees farm system with 136 K this season.

CF Spencer Jones (2-for-4, R, 2B, 3B) recorded a pair of extra base hits in his team leading 32nd multi-hit game of the season. Jones extended his hit streak to nine games and on-base streak to ten games. Over his nine-game hit streak, Jones is 15-for-36 (.417) with 1 HR, 10 RBI, and 9 XBH. Over his last 28 games, the Yankees No. 2 prospect is hitting .339 with 4 HR, 24 RBI, and 17 XBH. Jones has an XBH in six of his last seven games. Jones' five triples are T-4th most in the Eastern League. Jones ranks 2nd in the Eastern League with 73 RBI, 46 XBH and 195 TB.

SS Alexander Vargas (3-for-4, 2 RBI, 2B, R) roped a two-run double in the 4th inning to extend Somerset's lead to 4-0. Vargas notched his second straight multi-hit game and 12th multi-hit performance of the season. Vargas has hit safely in four of his last five contests.

1B Tyler Hardman (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R) got the scoring started with a two-run homer in the 1st inning. Hardman's opposite field blast left the bat at 105 MPH and traveled 405 ft. Over his last two games Hardman is 4-for-8 with 1 HR, 3 RBI, 4 R, 2 2B, 1 BB, and 2 SB.

DH Grant Richardson (2-for-4, R) recorded his 29th multi-hit performance, second most on the team. Richardson has more multi-hit games (29) than single hit games (25) this season.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.