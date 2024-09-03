Bertrand Outduels Mace, Ducks Fall in Richmond, 1-0

September 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron right-hander Tommy Mace pitched six innings, allowing just one run, but Richmond left-hander John Michael Bertrand and two relievers combined to shut out the RubberDucks in a 1-0 Flying Squirrels win to snap Akron's six-game winning streak in the opener of a six-game series at The Diamond Tuesday night.

Turning Point

In a scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth inning, Mace walked catcher Andy Thomas, and third baseman Andrew Kacel grounded a single to right field. After Mace struck out second baseman Jimmy Glowenke, left fielder Ismael Munguia lined a single to right field, scoring Thomas for a 1-0 Richmond lead.

Mound Presence

Mace completed six innings for the ninth time in 26 outings this season. He faced the minimum in each of the first five innings, helped by ground-ball double plays to end the second and fourth innings, and catcher Cooper Ingle throwing out base stealers to end the third and fifth innings. Mace struck out three batters with five hits and one walk against him. Right-hander Mason Hickman retired six straight batters across two scoreless innings.

Duck Tales

Akron had a baserunner in seven different innings, including five of the first six innings against Bertrand, but he also induced two ground-ball double plays. The RubberDucks also had the leadoff batter reach from the fifth through the eighth innings but did not score.

Notebook

Mace has pitched a career-high 135 2/3 innings this season, ranking third in the Guardians organization and in the Eastern League...The RubberDucks were shut out for the ninth time this season and the second time in a Bertrand start...Bertrand has allowed one run in 22 innings while going 3-0 across four starts against the RubberDucks this season...Akron holds a 10-6 lead in the season series...Game Times: 2:02...Attendance: 4,519.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks conclude their series in Richmond at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at The Diamond. Akron left-hander Parker Messick (3-1, 2.13 ERA) is scheduled to face Flying Squirrels left-hander Jack Choate (0-3, 6.97 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

