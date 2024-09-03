Curve Shut Out to Open Series in Hartford
September 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Altoona Curve News Release
HARTFORD, Conn. - Sammy Siani and Carter Bins each recorded two hits to total Altoona's offense in a 4-0 shutout loss to the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin Park on Tuesday night.
The Curve were held to just four hits in the loss, stranding three on-base and striking out six times. It was the 12th time Altoona has been shutout this season.
Emmanuel Chapman allowed four runs on six hits in 3.2 innings in the start to take the loss. Braxton Fulford knocked an RBI-single in the fourth inning before Zach Kokoska hit a three-run home run to give Hartford a 4-0 lead.
Brad Case tossed 2.1 scoreless innings in relief for Altoona, allowing just two hits with a strikeout. J.C. Flowers allowed one run on two hits in two innings following Case.
Altoona continues its six-game series with the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, the Hartford Yard Goats, on Wednesday night at 7:10 p.m. LHP Dominic Perachi is slated to start the game for Altoona, with RHP Blake Adams slated to start for the Yard Goats.
For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.
-CURVE-
