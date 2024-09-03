Baysox Lose Eighth Consecutive Game on Tuesday

BOWIE, MD. - The Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, lost to the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, by a final score of 5-2 from Prince George's Stadium on Tuesday night.

Bowie (25-33, 57-69) opened the scoring four batters in on an RBI single from Creed Willems off Harrisburg starting right-hander Chase Solesky. The next batter, Silas Ardoin, drove home Willems on an RBI double to the left field wall to give the Baysox a 2-0 lead.

Harrisburg (24-34, 62-65) scored its first run in the second inning on a bases loaded walk drawn by JT Arruda against Baysox starting right-hander Trace Bright. Bright escaped the bases loaded jam with a ground ball double play. The Orioles No. 13 prospect finished the night with four innings pitched, allowed one run, two hits and five walks and struck out six in a no decision.

Solesky settled into a groove after giving up the RBI double to Ardoin. The 26-year-old retired the next 16 in a row and finished the night with six innings thrown over three hits, two runs and no walks allowed with four strikeouts.

The Senators tied the game in the sixth on a sacrifice fly from Cortland Lawson against right-hander Ryan Long. Long threw four innings of relief with four strikeouts in his first outing back since August 17.

With the game tied at two in the ninth, Harrisburg scored three runs on four hits and one error to take its first lead of the night. A bases loaded two-run single from Yohandy Morales off right-hander Bradley Brehmer (L, 4-4) broke the tie before a fielding error by Frederick Bencosme plated home a third Senators run of the inning.

Solesky, right-hander Michael Cuevas (W, 4-11) and left-hander Matt Cronin (S, 2) combined to set down 25 of the final 26 batters faced to seal the victory and hand Bowie its eighth consecutive loss.

The Baysox continue their final six-game home series of the season against the Senators tomorrow at 6:35 pm from Prince George's Stadium. RHP Pat Reilly (0-1, 4.91 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against RHP Kyle Luckham (3-8, 4.31 ERA) for Erie.

