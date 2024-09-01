September 1, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

September 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

SEA DOGS DROP ANOTHER Despite an early lead, the Sea Dogs fell 7-5 to the Senators last night. Portland struck early plating a run on an RBI single from Jhostnyxon Garcia in the top of the first. Ferguson singled to drive in McDonough in the top of the third to extend a 2-0 lead. Harrisburg countered with an RBI single from Yohandy Morales in the bottom of the third before going on to score five runs on five hits in the bottom of the fourth after sending 11 to the plate. Sikes homered in the top of the sixth to left center field. The two-run blast marked his team-best 13th of the season and put Portland within two. An RBI double from Nathan Hickey (8) in the top of the eighth cut the Harrisburg lead to one, 6-5. Jeremy De La Roda hit a sacrifice fly to center in the top of the eighth to seal the deal and complete the scoring, 7-5.

STREAK COMES TO AN END Alex Binelas' on base streak came to an end last night at 17 games. During that time he hit .328 with a triple, three home runs and 14 RBI. The longest on base streak of the season was by Kristian Campbell who reached base in 26 consecutive games. The longest active streak for Portland currently is held by Corey Rosier. He owns a 10 game on base streak and is batting .276 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in that time.

SEA DOGS STAY ON THE ROAD Following today's game, the Sea Dogs will next travel to Manchester, New Hampshire to take on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats for a seven-game series at Delta Dental Stadium. The Sea Dogs are 9-2 against the Fisher Cats this season and are 1-1 at The Tooth. They will be playing a doubleheader this week to make up a game that was postponed during the Fouth of July weekend.

ROMERO STAYS RED HOT Mikey Romero rocketed his second homer with the Sea Dogs Friday night after a solo blast in the fifth inning. In his first five games at the level, Romero has notched a .316 average with one double, two homers, and four RBI. He has recorded a hit in every game so far while also notching a three-hit night on August 29th, his first multi-hit game at the level.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Portland Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division, 2.5 games ahead of the Somerset Patriots. The Hartford Yard Goats rank third, 4.0 games out with the Binghamton Rumble ponies 7.0 games out in fourth. The Reading Fightin Phils and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats rank 12.5 and 16.5 games out respectively. As of Friday night, the Fisher Cats have been eliminated from playoff contention.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY September 1, 2004 - At 21 years, 10 months and 16 days, Abe Alvarez becomes the youngest pitcher in franchise history to win 10 games, fanning six in five innings of two-run ball, as Portland completed a four-game sweep at Binghamton with a 6-3 win. Jon Lester eclipsed the mark set by Alvarez this season by winning his 10th game on Saturday at 21 years, seven months and 20 days.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Caleb Bolden will start today for the Sea Dogs. He started Tuesday night's game against the Senators. He tossed 2.0 innings allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits while walking one. Bolden did not record a strikeout. He has appeared in 18 games for the Sea Dogs and made eight starts. In the month of August, he went 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in five starts. He tossed 16.0 innings allowing 10 runs (eight earned) on 18 hits while walking eight and striking out 15.

