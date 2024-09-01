Akron Completes the Sweep of Bowie with 2-1 Win
September 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
Yordys Valdes collected two hits including a home run as the Akron RubberDucks completed the sweep of the Bowie Baysox with a 2-1 win on Sunday night at Canal Park.
Turning Point
Already on top 1-0, the RubberDucks added on in the bottom of the third. Valdes opened the inning with a line drive home run over the wall in right to make it 2-0 Akron.
Mound Presence
Trenton Denholm got the start for the RubberDucks and was lights out again. The right-hander allowed just two hits and a walk over five scoreless innings while striking out one. Davis Sharpe followed with two scoreless innings. Lenny Torres Jr. worked a scoreless eighth. Jack Leftwich allowed a run but quickly settled in to finish the ninth and pick up the save.
Duck Tales
Akron took the early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Kody Huff picked up a single and later came around to score when Jorge Burgos' fly ball was dropped by the Baysox center fielder.
Notebook
The sweep was the first ever six game sweep by the RubberDucks at Canal Park and just the second six game sweep in franchise history (4/23-28, 2024 in Altoona) since the six-game series began in 2021...Valdes' home run was his third of the series...Denholm has now won four straight Double-A starts and has allowed just two earned runs while striking out 16 over 25 innings pitched in that stretch...Game Time: 2:11 (0:59)...Attendance: 4,142.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will have Monday off before heading to Richmond to begin a six-game series against the Flying Squirrels on Tuesday, September 3 at 6:35 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
