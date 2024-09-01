Senators Drop Series Finale to Portland
September 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Portland Sea Dogs 9-1 Sunday afternoon at FNB Field. Portland began the scoring with a five-run 3rd inning and didn't look back, while the Senators scored their lone run in the 5th inning. The Sens did not have a hit until the 5th.
THE BIG PLAY
Mikey Romero sparked Portland's five-run 3rd inning with a two-run home run.
FILIBUSTERS
J.T. Arruda drove in the Sens' lone run with an RBI single that scored Cortland Lawson... Israel Pineda's two-out single in the bottom of the 5th was the Senators' first hit of the game... Only five of Portland's nine runs were earned runs... The Sens split the series with Portland three games apiece.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Bowie Baysox play game one of their six-game series Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. The game can be heard on ESPN 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM beginning at 6:20 p.m.
