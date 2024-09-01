Patriots Outscore Fightins 15-5 in Series Finale

(Bridgewater, NJ) - Despite taking an early lead on Sunday afternoon, the Fightin Phils (23-34; 54-71) fell to the Somerset Patriots (33-22; 65-59) 15-5, dropping the six-game series, 4-2.

Right out of the gate, Reading took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first. With runners on second and third, former Somerset Patriot Josh Breaux drove in two runs with an RBI single. The next batter, Otto Kemp followed with an RBI triple, his third triple of the year.

From there the Patriots bats exploded as they posted a season-high 15 runs on 16 hits. In the top of the second Jared Wegner hit a solo home run, his sixth of the year. Somerset posted two five-run innings, once in the third and again in the eighth. Their offense was led by Rafael Flores, who went 4-for-5, with a homer, two doubles, four RBI, four runs scored, and a stolen base. Tyler Hardman also had a strong day at the plate going 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI, three runs scored, and two stolen bases. Spencer Jones also hit a solo home run in the third, his 15th of the season.

Ethan Wilson continued to swing a hot bat as he launched his third home run of the series, and ninth on the season with a two-run shot in the ninth. Since August 1, Wilson is slugging .642 with seven home runs and 14 RBI.

Matt Sauer earned the win (2-0), while Eiberson Castellano suffered the loss (2-2), as he tossed 2.1 innings, allowed six earned runs on six hits, walked one and struck out three.

The Fightin Phils return to the field Tuesday against the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, at 6:45 p.m. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

